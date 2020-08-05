Giants Lose Defender to COVID-19/Reserve List

The New York Giants played something of a game of musical chairs on Tuesday when it comes to the COVID-19/reserve list. The team removed wide receiver David Sills, who at the time was their only player to have landed on the list. However, the list found a new occupant, as linebacker Josiah Tauaefa was added.

The Giants added LB Josiah Tauaefa to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Meanwhile, WR David Sills was removed from the list. #Giants #nfl — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 4, 2020

Per usual, it is unknown whether Tauaefa has tested positive for COVID-19 or if he has simply come in close contact with someone that has, as NFL teams are not allowed to disclose that information.

Tauaefa Battling for Roster Spot

For a player such as Tauaefa, any time missed on the practice field, let alone an extended period of time, could be critical to their chances of making the team’s final 53-man roster. While we do not know how long Tauaefa will be on the mend, we do know that Sills’ span on the list lasted a week.

Tauaefa originally signed with the Giants in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of UTSA. While the linebacker failed to make New York’s opening day roster, he did eventually find his way there.

Signed to the team’s practice squad following his release, Tauaefa would be promoted to the Giants’ active roster in Week 5 vs. the Minnesota Vikings following a slew of injuries to Big Blue’s linebacking corps that included the likes of Ryan Connelly and then-captain Alec Ogletree. Tauaefa would go on to rack up three tackles and two tackles for loss in the Giants’ 28-10 home loss to the Vikings.

All-in-all, the Texas native appeared in 12 games during his rookie campaign, collecting six combined tackles and forcing one fumble.

Is Tuaefa Big Blue’s New Special Teams Ace?

Heading into the 2020 NFL season, the Giants’ top-3 inside linebackers appear all but cemented. Big-ticket free-agent Blake Martinez is etched into one of the two starting inside backer jobs, while the likes of the aforementioned Connelly and the unheralded, yet productive, David Mayo will battle for the right to line up next to him along New York’s starting 11.

Tauaefa will have a chance at locking down the fourth linebacker spot this offseason, although he’ll have his hands full with the additions of youngsters such as “culture drive” Cam Brown. For Tauaefa to make his presence felt, he’ll have to prove his worth on special teams, a spot where he showed plenty of promise last season, even leading to his name mentioned amongst potential “new special teams aces” for the Giants by SI.

With Joe Judge taking the reigns in New York, a long-time special teams coordinator with the New England Patriots, you can expect special teams prowess to hold an even more prominent place in determining roster spots than ever before.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Patriots have finished ranked within the top-5 of special teams units in three of the last four seasons, and within the top-10 in all but one season that Judge served as the team’s special teams coordinator.