Free-Agent Linked to Giants Compares Himself to Tyrann Mathieu

Tyrann Mathieu on the New York Giants? Not quite, but one of the league’s most prominent names on the open market, one who has constantly been linked to Big Blue over recent months, envisions himself in a similar role to that of the Honey Badger.

Logan Ryan: ‘I’m Similar to Tyrann Mathieu’

Logan Ryan has played seven seasons in the NFL, all of which predominantly operating as a cornerback, whether on the boundary or in the slot. With that said, the former Tennessee Titans standout did broaden his positional flexibility quite a bit in his final season in Nashville.

The 29-year-old Ryan now appears ready to take the next step in his conversion from a full-time corner, as he’s begun to pitch himself as a safety to not only potential suitors, but also to the crew of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football in a recent guest appearance.

Look at the numbers — 100 tackles, four sacks, four forced fumbles, the pass break-ups, the INTs. I just feel like that’s not really possible too much at just playing corner, so could a team move me around a lot? … I was a versatile player, a matchup guy, similar to a Tyrann Mathieu, maybe a Justin Simmons. I feel like that was more the position I was playing last year for Dean Pees, as opposed to a true traditional corner, so it’s hard to compare me to that.

Ryan Enlists Charles Woodson as an Example of His Versatility

Comparing his game to one of, if not the very best safety in all of football in Mathieu, and a second-team All-Pro player in Simmons, is certainly quite bold from a player who’s never previously been designated as a safety himself. However, Ryan didn’t stop there, calling on future Hall of Famer Charles Woodson to further drive home his argument.

I’ve matched up with running backs, I’ve matched up the top tight ends, and I’ve matched with some of the receivers. So how could you say he plays this one position? That’s what Charles Woodson, when he won Defensive Player of the Year, I think he opened my eyes to that, like this dude can make an impact covering the (Alvin) Kamaras and the (Christian) McCaffreys, covering the (Travis) Kelces and the (Darren) Wallers and also covering the Michael Thomases and the top receivers. So, they moved that guy around. I don’t know what he labeled himself as. I don’t think labels really help Charles Woodson. I don’t think labels really tell the true story of Logan Ryan. … I think Dean Pees, a Hall of Fame defensive coordinator in my opinion, moved me around from week to week in order to make an impact in order to get the guy with the ball, tackle it, go punch it out or go intercept it. How can we put you in a position to make plays? And that’s what I was able to do.