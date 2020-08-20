Giant Met With Glowing Reviews Ahead Make-or-Break Year: ‘He’s Special’

Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter has always been a player lauded for his grand potential. The former 5-star recruit and 14th-ranked player in the ESPN 300 class of 2014 arrived in Athens, Georgia with sky-high expectations. Unfortunately, his on-field production always left UGA fans wanting more, a sentiment that has since carried over into his New York Giants career.

However, if word out of camp reigns true, the third-year defender may finally be coming into his own ahead of a make-or-break season.

Lorenzo Carter Turning Heads in Camp

Checking in at 6-foot-5-inches and 255-pounds, Carter looks the part of an all-world edge defender. Yet, thus far throughout his first two years in the league, the Norcross, Georgia native has compiled a mere 8.5 sacks. With that said, by the sounds of Giants guard Kevin Zeitler, those numbers could be in for a sizeable jump in 2020.

Zo’s a great player. He’s doing a lot of good things here. Just like everyone else, he’s getting better every day. It’ll be a fun battle these next couple weeks. Knowing the type of person he is, I can only imagine that he’ll improve. I’m excited to see what happens.

If Carter’s in search of ways to take his game to new heights, he doesn’t have to look very far for inspiration. His locker neighbor, Dexter Lawrence, is fresh off a brilliant rookie campaign, earning the highest overall Pro Football Focus grade (76.1) amongst all 1st-year players at his position. Yet, even Lawrence can’t help but get excited about what he’s seeing out of Carter on the practice field.

Zo is working really hard. He came in looking really good, also in good shape. You kind of see it transferring on the field. I have a locker right next to him and we chat it up a little bit. He’s doing good. He’s special.

Carter’s Work Ethic on Full Display

Everyone is well aware of the raw talent that Carter is, but it’s the recurring praise for his work ethic, like the one from Markus Golden below, that should have Giants fans excited about the intriguing pass-rusher.

Zo and X [Oshane Ximines] work hard, that’s all those guys do. Since they were young last year they have always been working hard. You have to respect those guys and the work they put in…I expect big things from them I know they are working hard.

Giants inside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer knows a thing or two about not only the player, but also the man that Carter is. The former UGA assistant was Carter’s position coach throughout his entire collegiate career.

I think I was here maybe a week and he popped in. I hadn’t really seen much of him since we both left the University of Georgia. Lorenzo is a great person, great player, good family. I’m actually looking forward to it. You kind of hope he’s a voice in the locker room that lets players know who you are before you show up.

