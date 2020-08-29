Giants LB’s 4 Sack Performance Draws Lawrence Taylor Comparisons

The New York Giants have struggled mightily in recent memory when it comes to getting after the passer. Big Blue has ranked no better than 30th in team sacks over two of the past three seasons. However, third-year pro Lorenzo Carter appears to be on a mission to change that narrative.

The former third-round pick has earned rave reviews this summer for his training camp performance, and on Friday night, that performance carried over into live-game action.

Carter put forth a dominant performance in the G-Men’s final tune-up ahead of Week 1’s matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. Carter collected a staggering four sacks, as well as a forced fumble during the team’s Blue and White intrasquad scrimmage, beating offensive tackles repetitively and with ease, under the bright lights of MetLife Stadium.

So it’s only right that the internet would spend the rest of the night comparing the edge defender, who owns mere 8.5 career sacks to his name, to the greatest passer-rusher in franchise history.

The 2nd-Coming of LT?

Have the Giants found the next Lawrence Taylor? Not quite, but that hasn’t stopped fans from having a little fun following their first taste of Big Blue in Football in nearly eight months.

Instead of harping on the potential concerning play at offensive tackle, Twitter users such as the Talkin’ Giants account opted to ask the real questions on Friday night, such as “Who is the greatest LB in Giants history?”

Who is the greatest LB in Giants history? — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) August 29, 2020

Unfortunately for Carter, the Hall of Famer is currently edging him out by 33%, but don’t worry, voting doesn’t end until 9:50 pm on Saturday, and from the looks of it, he has quite a few truthers backing him.

People voting LT 🤡 — Sammy_N17 (@sammyhconway) August 29, 2020

This is CRAZY!! WTF is wrong with you, Lorenzo is the greatest player in NFl history and you gonna compare him to a scrub?? — up in the guts (@PUNKem733) August 29, 2020

Even Lawrence Taylor’s former teammate, Carl Banks, came out to applaud Carter’s play, although chances are we know where his alliances lie.

Carter: ‘I Just Want Equality’

All jokes aside, Carter’s performance, albeit in a scrimmage, was by far the shining moment thus far in his three-year career, and the Norcross, Georgia native wasn’t going to let it go to waste.

Carter declined to answer questions from the media following his dominant performance on Friday night. Instead, the 24-year-old outside linebacker used his platform to breach the subject of racial injustice.

More strong words from Lorenzo Carter: "This team, these people, these men, we're gonna do everything that's within our power to make sure that we bring about real change" pic.twitter.com/hnGB8KB3qV — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 29, 2020

“I just want equality,” Carter said. “I want police — and I want everybody — to realize that all life is sacred, all life is valued. I just don’t want to see the injustices done. I want justice. It doesn’t matter what race, what color, what ethnicity, what religion.”

“I just want America to stand on the values that were written out in the Constitution — that all men are created equal, all men have unalienable rights to life, liberty, and justice. I just want that check to be cashed. Like Martin Luther King said, I don’t believe that they should default on that check. I don’t believe that America is bankrupt from the fact that we all have the right to life, liberty, and justice.”

