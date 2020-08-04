Giants Sign Top Free-Agent Pass-Rusher to Deal

He’s Back! After a whirlwind offseason that included a shockingly dry free-agent market and concerns about a potential holdout, edge defender Markus Golden is officially back with the New York Giants.

The Giants announced on Tuesday that Golden, the team’s leading sack artist from 2019, has signed his UFA Tender, which according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, will set his salary at “roughly $5.1M” for the 2020 season.

Golden Put Together 1 of the Best Giants Seasons in Recent Memory

Golden, 29-years-old, is coming off one of the greatest seasons by a Giants pass-rusher in recent memory. The outside linebacker took a prove-it deal with Big Blue last offseason following a number of injury-plagued campaigns with the Cardinals, and prove-it he did.

Golden’s 10 sacks in 2019 were the most by a Giants player since Jason Pierre-Paul’s 12.5 sacks way back in the 2014 season. Yet, Golden’s production went well beyond his impressive sack numbers. The edge defender also ranked within the top-15 of the NFL in both tackles for loss and quarterback hits, while also proving capable of staying healthy, appearing in all 16-regular season games for Big Blue.

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Golden’s Unusual Offseason & Giants’ Savvy Business Move