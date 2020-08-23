Ex-Giants Starter Lands Tryout After Nearly 3 Years Out of NFL: Report

Before Saquon Barkley was toting the rock for the New York Giants, there was a different No. 26 carrying the load in Big Blue’s backfield.

In the span of four years, Orleans Darkwa turned himself from undrafted free-agent to starting running back of one of the most historical franchises in all of football.

The former Tulane University standout started 11 of the final 12 games for the Giants in 2017, finishing with a team-high 751 rushing yard on an impressive 4.4 yards per carry, tied for the 10th-highest average in the NFL.

The running back closed out his breakout campaign with a bang, leading the G-Men to a Week 17 victory over Washington, thanks to a brilliant 154 rushing yard performance. Little did he know that would be the last time he’d step on an NFL football field, as a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered during a training session would derail his once-promising career.

Now, two years and eight months after taking his most recent NFL carry, Darkwa appears to be on the comeback trail.

Darkwa Has Tryout With Titans

The Nashville, Tennessee native worked out for his hometown Tennessee Titans on Sunday, per NFL Update on Twitter.

The Titans do have some question marks behind all-world starting running back Derrick Henry. This year’s third-round draft pick, Darrynton Evans, missed practice on Sunday for undisclosed reasons. The other four running backs on the roster have combined for just 11 career carries.

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Darkwa Hungry to Return

Darkwa’s journey back to the league has been a long and grueling one, a journey that is far from complete, but he’s dedicated to see it through.

Former Giants’ RB Orleans Darkwa, who tore his Achilles working out for the Jacksonville Jaguars in October, is said to be “100 percent” recovered from the injury and ready to sign with a team. pic.twitter.com/iYcv3KGyHp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 28, 2019

“When it’s your passion, when it’s something you’ve dedicated you’re whole life to, you’re going to miss it when you’re not doing it,” Darkwa said back in February of last year, per ESPN. “This was completely new for me sitting out and watching the games. It was gut-wrenching for me, because I didn’t want to be there. You feel you should be out there showcasing your talents. That didn’t happen for me.”

Being doubted is nothing new for Darkwa. Ranked the No. 111-best running back recruit by ESPN coming out of high school, he made the most out of his time at Tulane. Darkwa rushed for nearly 3,000 yards with the Green Wave, including 39 rushing touchdowns, tied with two-time Pro Bowler, Matt Forte, for most in program history.

Yet, despite his impressive production, Darkwa went undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft, eventually landing on the Miami Dolphins practice squad. He found his way onto the Giants’ roster late in his rookie season, yet it wasn’t until an injury to Paul Perkins three years later when Darkwa was finally given an opportunity to be featured in the backfield. Per usual, as previously mentioned, he produced, and he doesn’t see his newest venture ending much differently.

“I always felt like I had to prove it. That hasn’t changed,” Darkwa told Giants insider Jordan Raanan. “The chip on my shoulder hasn’t changed. It has only gotten a little angrier if anything.”

– For More Giants Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.