Giants Release Big-Bodied WR, Officially Sign Ex-Eagles CB: Report

That didn’t take long. Five days after officially signing ex-Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cody White, the New York Giants have evidently seen enough. According to Giants.com’s Dan Salomone, New York waived White on Sunday.

The Giants have waived WR Cody White. Presented by @primepoint pic.twitter.com/102mUhX1Kt — Dan Salomone (@NYGsalomone) August 16, 2020

White, an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, was quite productive during his time in East Lansing. The 6-foot-3-inch, 215-pound White accumulated a grand total of 143 receptions for 1,967 yards and 12 TDs during his Spartans career.

Even with the release of White, the Giants still have 10 wideouts battling for roster spots behind the team’s big-three of Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate and Darius Slayton, a group which includes the likes of C.J. Board. Board was recently claimed off of waivers by New York after spending the 2019 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Giants Officially Sign CB Prince Smith

While White is once again looking for employment, a fellow undrafted free-agent has officially found a home in New York. The Giants announced the official signing of cornerback Prince Smith on Saturday, four days after Smith’s agent broke word on the impending marriage.

In 2016, as a freshman at the University of New Hampshire, Smith led the Wildcats with five interceptions, earning CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and a spot on the Jerry Rice Award Watch List.

As a senior in 2019, Smith’s play earned him numerous postseason accolades including selections to the New England Football Writers College Division All-New England Team, CAA All-Conference Second Team Defense and CAA All-Conference Second Team by Phil Steele.

Smith, a four-year starter at New Hampshire, finished his collegiate career with 193 total tackles (139 solo, 54 assisted), 11 interceptions and 37 pass breakups.

Don’t let the 5-foot-10-inch, 185-pound cornerback’s diminutive size fool you, Smith owns the UNH squat record for defensive backs, at 495-pounds.

Smith initially signed with the Giants’ NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, out of school but was waived last week as Philly began to trim down their roster.

Daylon Mack Signing Imminent?

The Giants have played musical chairs in recent weeks when it comes to their final handful of roster spots, and it appears there’s bound to be yet another new addition in the coming days. Defensive tackle Daylon Mack reportedly visited Big Blue on Friday and according to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton, has begun the entry process for training camp.

Mack has limited production during his professional career, appearing in just one game with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 prior to being placed on season-ending IR. The former fifth-round pick was waived by Baltimore on August 1st and claimed off of waivers by the Detriot Lions the following day. However, Mack was waived just five days after with a failed physical designation.

While Mack’s NFL resume is fairly bleak, there’s clearly talent to work with. Not too long ago ESPN pegged the 6-foot-1-inch, 340-pounder as the No. 6 high school recruit in the entire nation and the No. 3 rated defensive tackle in the class of 2015. If Mack’s injuries are past him, the potential signing could prove to be a low-cost, high-reward addition to Big Blue’s front-seven.