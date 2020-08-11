No Deal, Giants Signing of Big-Time Free-Agent Falls Through: Report

When will the string of bad luck end for the New York Giants and their cornerback position? With 2019 1st-rounder DeAndre Baker facing a possible life sentence in prison and fellow corner Sam Beal opting out of the 2020 NFL season, the Giants were left scraping for answers on the boundary of their defense.

It was believed they had found that answer in a former starter of their own in free-agent cornerback Ross Cockrell. The ex-Carolina Panther was reportedly expected to sign with the Giants over the weekend, should he clear the camp-entry COVID-19 testing.

That no longer appears to be the case.

Giants, Ross Cockrell Deal Falls Through

According to Newsday’s Tom Rock, “the expected deal between the team and veteran Ross Cockrell fell through.” Rock added that “Cockrell had visited the team on Saturday and had begun the protocols to clear the COVID-19 testing, but the contract at the end of that process never materialized.” Simply put, the two sides “couldn’t come to an agreement.”