Giants Expected to Sign Ex-Cardinals CB: Report

The New York Giants’ concerns at cornerback have been highly publicized for quite some time. DeAndre Baker’s legal issues are no secret, while his projected replacement, Sam Beal, decided to opt-out of the forthcoming season.

Yet, even with lingering questions, the Giants appeared primed to move forward with youngsters such as rookie Darnay Holmes and former XFL-standout Dravon Askew-Henry at the position, both of whom are in the midst of impressive training camps. However, it now appears Big Blue would prefer a bit more reinforcement on their backend.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo has reported that the Giants are expected to sign former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Brandon Williams. The 2016 third-rounder visited the team on Tuesday and started entry process testing. He will still need to pass a physical before a deal can be officially struck.

Despite his draft status, Williams never materialized into the starting-caliber cornerback Arizona hoped for when pulling the trigger on him five years ago. The 27-year-old missed the entire 2019 season with a shoulder injury after being reverted to the Cardinals’ injured reserve.

Williams has started just three of the 45 games he appeared in with the Cardinals, compiling 38 total tackles and five passes defended over his career.

Williams is a Big-Time Athlete

While Williams’ prowess as a cornerback remains in question, his otherwordly athletic abilities certainly do not. A five-star recruit out of the 2011 class, Williams ranked as the 12th-overall player and the No. 2 running back in the nation, per 247Sports.

Williams would commit to Oklahoma, where he’d finish his freshman campaign as the Sooners’ fourth-leading rusher. Following his impressive debut, the Brookshire, Texas native decided to transfer to Texas A&M. After sitting out the 2012 season, Williams showed glimpses of brilliance for the next two seasons as an all-purpose running back, compiling 730 yards from scrimmage over that span.

However, in his senior year, with Tra Carson taking the helm in the backfield, Williams made the switch from running back to cornerback for Texas A&M. Williams finished his final season in College Station with 26 total tackles and seven passes defended, second-most on the team.

While NFL scouts were split on Williams as a cornerback, the 6-foot, 200-pound specimen elevated his draft stock massively at the NFL combine. Williams showed out, posting a blazing 4.37 40-yard dash, ranking third amongst cornerbacks and sixth amongst all prospects.

Since hitting the open market, Williams’ abilities have piqued the interest of quite a few franchises. He’s had workouts with the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears. However, none have taken the bait. That is, until now.

