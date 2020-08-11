Giants Release 2 Promising Players, Make Room for New WR & OT Signings

Word broke over the weekend that the New York Giants were planning to add wide receiver Cody White and offensive tackle Jackson Dennis to their roster. On Tuesday evening, they made both those signings official.

To free up space for the two new additions to Big Blue, New York said goodbye to tight end Kyle Markway and Linebacker Mark McLaurin, waiving both players in correlation to the White, Dennis signings.

Markway, a 6-foot-4-inch, 250-pound undrafted free agent tight end out of South Carolina, offered intriguing upside as an in-line blocker. His college coach, Will Muschamp, gushed about his former tight end to Big Blue View earlier this offseason, stating Markway “Can block at the point of attack, he’s also a threat in the passing game because he catches the ball extremely well.” Markway finished his 2019 campaign posting career-highs in receptions (31), yards (349) and touchdowns (3).

McLaurin, an undrafted free agent safety out of Mississippi State in 2019, made the switch to linebacker in the pros with hopes of manning the ‘moneybacker’ role in then-coordinator James Bettcher’s defense.

With players such as Jabrill Peppers already engulfed in a pseudo-moneybacker role, The 212-pound McLaurin would have had to show his worth as a true linebacker up against a stack of late-round draft picks.

White’s Size, Roots Give Him a Fighter’s Chance to Make Roster

Cody White may not bring a high-ranking draft status to New York with him, as the rookie wideout from Michigan State went undrafted in this past April’s NFL Draft. However, what he does bring is size, and plenty of it. The 6-foot-3-inch, 217-pound receiver is already one of the bigger receiving options on the G-Men’s roster. He’s also shown to be quite efficient at putting that size to use in the past.

As a junior in 2019, White led all Spartan receivers in receptions (66), yards (922) and touchdowns (6). Over his three years at MSU, White registered a grand total of 143 receptions for 1,967 yards and 12 TDs.

White’s father Dennis, a former NFL cornerback, spent time on the New York Giants’ roster from 1988 through 1989.

Dennis Will Battle for Reserve Tackle Spot

Much like White, Jackson Dennis went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, but it’s his size that makes him an intriguing addition to the Giants’ roster. The ex-Holy Cross standout checks in at a towering 6-foot-7-inches and 307-pounds.

Dennis spent five seasons at Holy Cross after receiving a medical redshirt, but it was his final two years as a Crusader that put him on the NFL’s radar. Dennis made 23 of his 24 career starts over the previous two seasons. In 2019, the then-redshirt senior was named to Phil Steele’s All-Patriot League second team and helped lead Holy Cross to a Patriot League title.

Dennis originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals following the conclusion of the Draft but was waived on July 26.

