Giants to Sign Big-Bodied Ex-Chiefs WR: Report

Ross Cockrell isn’t the only new face set to join the New York Giants roster this weekend. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Big Blue is also on the verge of adding some much-needed size in their receiving corps, as they are expected to sign former Michigan State and Kansas City Chief wideout Cody White.

White, a long-limbed, 6-foot-3-inch, 217-pound receiver, went undrafted in this past April’s NFL Draft despite some solid production during his MSU days. White quickly caught on with the Kansas City Chiefs shortly after the conclusion of Day 3 of the Draft, but was unceremoniously waived on July 27.

As a junior in 2019, the Novi, Michigan native led all Michigan State receivers in receptions (66), yards (922) and touchdowns (6). Over his three years with the Spartans, White accumulated a grand total of 143 receptions for 1,967 yards and 12 TDs.

White Offers Giants an Intriguing Skillset

Unfortunately for White, he didn’t do his draft stock any favors at February’s NFL Scouting combine, posting a disappointing 4.66-second 40-yard dash.

Still, despite White’s lack of long speed in testing, he believes his in-game speed is more than capable to produce on Sundays. In terms of his other traits, well those jump off the screen as the big-bodied target noted after discussions with NFL teams ahead of the draft.

“Teams have all told me positive things — that I’m still high on their board and to just keep working on my craft,” White said, per Lansing State Journal. “They said they like a lot of things, like my catch radius, the way I can track the football, my catching ability, the way that I run routes. A lot of teams really just told me to work on my speed. But I feel like my game speed speaks for itself.”

Now in New York, with Big Blue’s top-three wideouts entrenched, White will battle a slew of young and intriguing pass-catching options such as Corey Coleman, David Sills V, Victor Binjimen, Derrick Dillon and Austin Mack, for the final two or three WR spots on the roster.

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

White’s Father Played for the Giants Back in the Day

While White is currently looking to get his professional career off the ground, he doesn’t need to look far for inspiration. Cody’s father, Sheldon, spent six years in the NFL with three different teams, playing for the Detriot Lions, Cincinnati Bengals and, you guessed it, the New York Giants.

After Sheldon decided to hang up the cleats, he embarked on a new career, spending a total of 19 years in the Lions’ front office as a Vice President of Pro Personnel and interim General Manager.

Then, in 2016, Sheldon opted to join the MSU staff as an Executive Director of Player Personnel & Recruiting, a move that Cody has since deemed an “awesome experience.”

“My dad being there every single day — not necessarily seeing him every day, but just going to be in an organization and him being in the room with meetings and stuff like that, just him being around — really just helped me calm down and just knowing that he’s still there with me,” White said, per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. “It was really an awesome experience just to have him up there with me.”

READ NEXT: