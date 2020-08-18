Giants Sign Former Ravens Draft Pick, Ex-High School Phenom

The New York Giants continue to add intriguing pieces to their defensive line, arguably already the most well rounded and talented positional group on their entire roster.

The G-Men announced on Monday this signing of free-agent defensive tackle Daylon Mack. The signing comes as little surprise as it was reported on Friday that Mack had been in New York for a visit and had begun the entry process for training camp.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 340-pound Mack was drafted in the fifth-round out of Texas A&M by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. He appeared in just one game over his Baltimore tenure, failing to record a tackle. Mack was waived by the Ravens earlier this month and signed by the Detroit Lions the following day. Mack’s stint in Detroit was short-lived as he was waived just five days after his arrival in the Motor City with a failed physical designation.

Mack’s Upside is Tantalizing Is Daylon Mack the next Aaron Donald? No, yet not too long ago it wasn’t as farfetched of a question as one may think. A five-star recruit out of Gladewater, Texas, Mack was rated the top recruit in the state and the No. 6 overall player in the entire class of 2014 by ESPN. His freakish combination of power and quickness had scouts all over the country drooling at the thought of his upside and outlets such as Bleacher Report comparing him to studs such as two-time Pro Bowler Marcell Dareus with regularity. The 6’2″, 310-pounder has exceptional strength and power at the point of attack. Yet he can beat blockers before things even get to that point. The Texas native has great first-step quickness to jump on top of offensive linemen, and he’s not a bad athlete for his size and position. Mack’s combination of power and quickness make him a similar defensive tackle to Marcell Dareus of the Buffalo Bills.

Mack never materialized into the full-blown superstar that Texas A&M thought they were getting upon landing the prized recruit. Over his collegiate career, Mack played in a total of 52 games with 14 starts, accumulating 108 tackles (52 solo) and 8.0 sacks. He did however show sizeable growth in his senior year, posting career highs in sacks (5.5) tackles for loss (10) and solo tackles (17). Now, seemingly healthy, Mack will look to nail down a job in the Giants’ crowded rotation of highly-talented interior d-linemen.

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Joe Judge Address Catanzaro Release Mack wasn’t the only roster move the Giants made on Monday. One day after inking former Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl kicker Graham Gano to a contract, the team opted to move on from Chandler Catanzaro, releasing the kicker, a mere 17 days after signing him. Head coach Joe Judge addressed the release of Catanzaro with the media shortly after the news broke, heaping praise on the veteran journeyman, and adding that “he made the right decision coming out of retirement.” I appreciate what Chandler did for us. I have a lot of respect for him. We’re not going into all the details in terms of the exact move until things are finalized. But I will tell you we informed Chandler this morning we did move on from him. I will just say he did a tremendous job for us. I have a lot of respect for him; he’s definitely an NFL kicker. I think he made the right decision coming out of retirement. We were lucky enough to have exposure to him for a small window of the season, and I wish him luck along the way.