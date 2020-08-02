Giants Sign Blazing Fast Ex-Cardinals Cornerback

Ever since DeAndre Baker’s offseason arrest back in May, the masses have been waiting for the New York Giants to make a move at cornerback. That only grew following Baker’s placement on the commissioner’s exempt list last week.

Names such as free-agent Logan Ryan and Bobby McCain of the Miami Dolphins have floated around as potential additions to Big Blue’s secondary this offseason. Yet, to this point, no such big splash transaction has been made.

Instead, the Giants have taken a different route in hopes of improving the backend of their defense, working the waiver wire and free-agency pool in recent days for intriguing, young talent.

The team claimed ex-Colts corner Shakial Taylor off waivers on Tuesday. However, Taylor’s tenure in New York was ultimately short-lived, as the team released him on Sunday as part of an eight-man dump to trim the roster down to 80.

With that said, Taylor’s vacant roster spot left room for the Giants to make yet another intriguing addition to their cornerback room, as the team has officially announced the signing of former Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jarren Williams.

Williams’ Speed, Physicality Jumps Off Tape