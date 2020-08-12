Giants Sign Ex-Eagles Cornerback, Workout Warrior: Report

The New York Giants wasted little time moving on from the Ross Cockrell contract debacle that once again left Big Blue scraping for help in their secondary.

This time, however, they’ve appeared to complete a deal with their newest cornerback, as JL Sports agency has announced that the Giants have signed their client, Prince Smith, to a contract. The addition of Smith brings New York’s roster to the 80-man maximum number.

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Prince Smith, a Workout Warrior with Production to Back it Up

Prince Smith, an undrafted free agent from the University of New Hampshire, initially signed with his hometown team and the Giants’ NFC East foes, the Philadelphia Eagles, following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft. However, the former Wildcats standout was waived just five days ago, as the Eagles began to trim their roster.

In Smith, the Giants get a small-school sleeper, who has put up big-time numbers over his collegiate playing career, both on the field and in the weight room. Per SeacoastOnline, Smith obliterated the University of New Hampshire program’s squat record by 20 pounds, recording a 495-pound squat, a number that his former teammate, Pop Lacey, marveled at.

“The kid’s a corner and he’s squatting 500 pounds? Some of the kids on our team, linebackers, they don’t squat 500 pounds. Some phenomenal stuff.”

The 5-foot-10-inch, 185-pound Smith’s prowess in the gym goes well beyond just his squat, as he also owned the highest vertical jump on his team and readily ran in the 4.40s during Pro Day training prior to cancelation due to the pandemic.

Not to be outdone by his weight room numbers, Smith’s on-field accomplishments are nothing to laugh at. As a freshman in 2016, Smith led the Wildcats in interceptions with five on his way to earning CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. The Jerry Rice Award Watch List occupant also scored two touchdowns on the season.

Smith was a regular starter in New Hampshire’s secondary for the following three seasons. In 2019, the senior started all 11 games for the Wildcats, finishing with three interceptions, two forced fumbled and 64 tackles, which ranked third on the team.

Are the Giants Done Adding Cornerbacks?

An undrafted free agent signing is not going to deter the Giants from poking around the cornerback market in hopes of finding a competent starter opposite big-ticket free-agent addition James Bradberry. Rumors of trades for players such as Patriots’ JC Jackson and Chargers’ Desmond King will continue to swirl.

Despite Smith’s intriguing athletic traits, his somewhat diminutive size may limit him to a slot-only corner in New York’s secondary. In return, firmly placing him in an uphill battle to make Big Blue’s roster as he will compete against a slew of highly thought-of prospects such as Darnay Holmes and Julian Love for snaps.

If Smith hopes to stick around New York for the long-term he’ll need to prove his worth on special teams. Thankfully for his sake, his skillset and willingness to tackle give him a fighting chance.