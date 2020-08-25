The Giants May Have Found Their Next Victor Cruz

Day in and day out at New York Giants training camp, an undrafted free-agent donning the No. 80 jersey takes his place in the slot. No, it’s not Victor Cruz, yet just like the Super Bowl XLVI Champion, wide receiver Alex Bachman has a knack for making plays.

Alex Bachman Continues to Show Out at Giants Camp

If you’ve kept your ear to Giants training camp, chances are you’ve heard the name Alex Bachman murmured quite a few times. In a loaded receiving corps, Bachman has become one of the unlikeliest of camp stars, thanks in large part to plays like the one shown below.

Bachman beat defensive back Christian Angulo down the sidelines, extending and stretching out to haul in what Giants.com’s Dan Salomone pegged “the catch of the day” at practice on Monday.

Giants Coaches Sing Bachman’s Praises

An undrafted free agent out of the 2019 NFL Draft, Bachman latched on with the Los Angeles Rams out of college following a productive career at Wake Forest where he caught 82 receptions for 1,162 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, an early injury in camp alongside stiff competition landed Bachman on the streets come roster cut time.

Bachman eventually found his way to the Giants’ practice squad in November of last year. However, if his coaches’ statements over the past few weeks are any indication, the wideout may soon be booking a one-way ticket to the Giants’ gameday roster.

“(It is) unique to have guys like that. He’s very knowledgeable, he’s adjusted well to the competition we’re going against,” WR coach Tyke Tolbert said of the former ACC Academic Honor roll student. “We’re going to have to see him more going against really good on good. What I mean by that is really going against the one’s and going against man coverage and everything to see how much improvement he can make with that. But he’s been working his butt off and done a really good job. The more he goes out there and makes plays, the more opportunity he’ll get.”

Head coach Joe Judge took his praise of Bachman a step further, claiming he’s none the bit surprised to see the pass-catcher thriving, after finding the endzone in the team’s scrimmage on Friday.

“In terms of Bachman, again, very much like [David Sills], he’s a guy that comes to work every day and works hard,” Judge said. “He’s productive in drills, he’s productive in team periods. It’s no surprise to see him making plays. We just need to keep all of those guys in the same rotation and give them chances to see ultimately who can compete and help us win.”

It’s a crowded receiver room in New York, especially when it comes to slot receivers. However, if Bachman continues to show out the way he has, the Giants will have no choice but to keep him, ala Victor Cruz.

