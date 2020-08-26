Giants to Workout Ex-Chiefs 3rd-Round CB: Report

The New York Giants are on the verge of adding to their secondary, as reports surfaced on Tuesday that they intend to sign ex-Cardinals cornerback Brandon Williams, given he passes his physical. However, Williams isn’t the only former third-round NFL Draft pick to have piqued Big Blue’s interest.

New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard has reported that KeiVarae Russell, a four-year NFL veteran who most recently spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, began COVID-19 testing with the Giants on Tuesday. The 26-year-old is pegged to go through a workout with the G-Men on Thursday “provided he gets through the protocol cleanly.”

Russell Has High Upside, but a Rocky Start to His Career

It wasn’t too long ago, the 5-foot-11-inch, 196-pound Russell was lauded as a potential first-round selection and future shutdown corner.

Russell would go on to start 25 games over his first two college seasons before an academic suspension would wipe out his 2014 campaign entirely. Russell returned to Notre Dame’s lineup in 2015, posting or tying career highs in total tackles (48), sacks (1) and interceptions (2).

Russell endured a slight slide on draft day, landing with the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round. However, he was unceremoniously waived during final roster cuts, becoming the highest-selected rookie that season to not make his team’s opening day roster.

Russell was claimed the following day by the Cincinnati Bengals where he spent three seasons, from 2016 through 2018. Over that span, Russell appeared in 20 games, making his lone career start and compiling 22 total tackles, two passes defended and one interception.

Cincinnati waived the Everett, Washington native during final roster cuts last season. He was signed to the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad in late November, but his Bolts career lasted just 14 days.

Examining Giants’ Cornerback Position

