Giants’ Xavier McKinney Suffers Devastating Injury

The last thing the New York Giants‘ secondary needed was to take more hits. However, on Wednesday that’s exactly what happened.

The Giants have announced that 2020 second-round draft pick and projected starting free safety, Xavier McKinney, has suffered a fracture to his left foot. The 2019 first-team All-Sec selection is scheduled to undergo surgery late afternoon on Wednesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Foot specialist Dr. Martin O’Malley is slated to perform the procedure.

If McKinney’s injury wasn’t a big enough pill to swallow for Giants faithful, there’s more crushing news. Six-year veteran David Mayo, who made 13 starts at linebacker for Big Blue in 2019, has a torn meniscus in his left knee and is scheduled for surgery on Thursday.

How Do the Giants Replace McKinney?

While the loss of McKinney is certainly a painful one for a Giants secondary already littered with questions, thankfully they’re far more well equipped at the safety position as opposed to cornerback.

Second-year pro Julian Love, who was already expected to play a significant role on Big Blue’s defense this coming season as a hybrid cornerback/safety, is the most obvious candidate to fill the void left behind by McKinney.

Love, a former college cornerback, shined in his transition to safety during his rookie season. The 2018 consensus All-American at Notre Dame started the final five games of 2019 for the Giants in place of an injured Jabrill Peppers. The play he put forth over that span was more than serviceable, to say the least.

On the year, Love compiled a grand total of 37 tackles on a 92% tackle success rate, five TFL, three pass breakups and one interception. Furthermore, his abilities in the box were near-elite. Love earned the ninth-best Pro Football Focus grade in the box amongst all safeties, including allowing just 19 yards on 80 coverage snaps at that alignment.

Love finished his rookie campaign as Pro Football Focus’ No. 13 ranked rookie in all of football.

Love notably stated earlier this offseason, “I want to be the safety of the future for the Giants.” Well, there’s no better time than now for the Westchester, Illinois native to put those words into existence.

– For More Giants Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.