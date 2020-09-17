Fans Plead Giants to Pull Trigger on Blockbuster Trade for Pro Bowler

When New York Giants head coach spoke to members of the media following Wednesday’s practice he zeroed in on one specific Chicago Bears offensive playmaker the team must hone in on if they have any hope of leaving Soldier Field victorious this Sunday.

“It starts with (Allen) Robinson.” Judge proclaimed. “This guy is dynamic, he’s really their go-to guy. We have to find this guy. They do a great job of mixing him around, moving him, creating opportunities for this guy. But he’s proved over time why he’s one of the top in the league.”

However, what if the “dynamic” playmaker was lining up on the opposite side of the football during the Giants-Bears matchup, catching passes from Daniel Jones rather than Mitchell Trubisky? That’s a hypothetical scenario Giants fans have fantasized about ever since trade rumors involving Robinson began to spread like wildfire earlier this week.

Giants Fans Call for A-Rob Trade

The Bears’ honeymoon following a Week 1 victory over their division foes, the Detroit Lions, came to a screeching halt on Tuesday when word broke that Robinson has grown extremely displeased with his current contract situation. This notion was later backed by his agent, Brandon Parker who noted that his client is “unhappy that Chicago has been unwilling to pay him market value for wide receivers,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Giants fans’ response? Say no more. Big Blue faithful took to social media to voice their desire to acquire the one-time Pro Bowler, with some even firing up the trade machine and churning up the gears on a few scenarios of how to do so. Take a look:

Allen Robinson Gonna Look Real Good In A Giants Uniform. — 𝐂𝐚𝐦🌹 (@CamBrizzie5) September 15, 2020

Giants receive: Allen Robinson Bears receive: Giants 3rd rounder, Giants 5th rounder and Oshane Ximines — William (@WilliamDuncanNY) September 15, 2020

Giants should absolutely trade a 2nd round pick for Allen Robinson.

Tate is getting old, the future trio of

Allen Robinson

Sterling Shepard

Darius Slayton would be filthy. — My Teams Suck SZN (@NYGFans10) September 15, 2020

I don't care what any giant fans say anymore I truly believe we should make a move for Allen Robinson #NYGiants — Austin🇮🇹 (@Austin_cod_) September 16, 2020

hearing from my sources the giants are seriously interested in acquiring allen robinson *it’s me, i’m the source and i want him* — Ryan Disdier (@ryandisdier) September 15, 2020

The addition of a legitimate WR1 in New York surely sounds good on paper, especially with Golden Tate remaining hobbled by a hamstring injury and set to turn 33-years of age prior to the start of next season. However, NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton doesn’t view the move as a likely scenario for Big Blue.

Since some of you asked: I think Allen Robinson is an underappreciated WR who has yet to hit his ceiling, but I don't think the Giants can make that kind of financial commitment to a rental WR for this year when he's due a mega pay day in 2021. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 15, 2020

Could Giants Pursue Robinson in Free-Agency?

It’s certainly a scenario Talkin’ Giants Podcast host Bobby Skinner would be fond of. “I really hope Allen Robinson gets to free agency and signs with the Giants,” Skinner tweeted earlier this week, also noting the wideout’s dominance despite a slew of less than stellar quarterback play at his disposal throughout his career.

I really hope Allen Robinson gets to Free Agency and signs with the Giants. The guy has had Blake Bortles & Trubisky as his QB while putting up numbers. Dude is a straight up baller. — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 15, 2020

The Giants are expected to be in the market for a big-time wide receiver next free-agency. Names such as JuJu-Smith Schuster have already begun to pick up steam as a potential add come next March. Yet, Nate Solder’s decision to opt-out this season, in return pushing his 2020 salary into 2021 ($16.4M cap hit) could greatly affect New York’s ability to splurge come this offseason.

With that said, the Giants look to have a potential bonafide WR1 developing in front of our eyes. Second-year man Darius Slayton is fresh off a 102-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 1. His two scores bring his receiving touchdown total to 10 since Week 5 of last season, the most in the NFL over that span.

