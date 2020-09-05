Giants Eyeing Reunion with Newly-Released QB: Report

The New York Giants trimmed their roster down to 53 on Saturday, in return stripping them of not one, but two signal-callers.

The Giants opted to retain just two quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster, cutting veteran quarterback Alex Tanney and offseason pickup, Cooper Rush. The moves leave Colt McCoy as the lone reserve quarterback behind starter Daniel Jones.

While Tanney, who notably served as Eli Manning’s primary backup in 2018, has likely seen the end of his tenure in New York, the Giants are hoping the same can’t be said about Rush.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan has reported that New York is hopeful that Rush can be added to the team’s practice squad, barring he clears waivers.

Raanan also noted that camp star, wide receiver Alex Bachman, could return to the team as well. While tight end Eric Tomlinson “will land on the active roster.”

Rush Enjoyed a Strong Summer

Head coach Joe Judge may have been on to something when he stated Rush could be an “asset” for the Giants upon claiming the quarterback off of waivers back in May. If not for anything else, but simply his understanding of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett’s offense.

A former All-Mac selection, Garrett took a chance on Rush while serving as the head coach of Dallas Cowboys, signing the undrafted free agent to a contract back in 2017. Since then, Rush has taken a master’s course in Garrett’s offensive scheme, manning the QB2 gig for each of the past three seasons in Dallas under the watchful eye of the now-Giants assistant.

Rush’s comfort in the scheme carried right over in his move from Arlington to East Rutherford. The former Central Michigan star looked right at home operating under center for his new team, no more so than in Big Blue’s recent scrimmages.

The Garrett prodigy shined in the Giants Blue-White scrimmage, moving the offense with ease, as highlighted by the New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard.

Cooper Rush opened the second half by directing a 13-play, 66-yard touchdown drive. That included a heads-up play when Rush grabbed a low snap from center Tyler Haycraft off the turf and hit wideout C.J. Board down the right numbers for a first down. Rush followed offensive coordinator Jason Garrett from Dallas and seems to have a clear understanding of how to move the chains in this offense.

Rush’s strong play carried over into the Giants’ most recent scrimmage this past Thursday. The quarterback served as the catalyst to an efficient two-minute drill, finding wide receivers Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor for big gains to set up a Graham Gano field goal.

While Rush fell victim to a simple numbers game on cut day, his play during training camp aligns with a player deserving of a spot on the Giants’ roster.

