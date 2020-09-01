Giants Star WR Injured After Scary Fall; Joe Judge Gives Update

The New York Giants roster has endured their fair share of high-profile injuries thus far in training camp. Second-round rookie Xavier McKinney is expected out until late November at the earliest with a fractured foot. David Mayo, the team’s returning leading tackler, is likely to miss a month with a torn meniscus. While fellow linebacker Blake Martinez has been dealing with a mysterious injury of his own.

With less than two weeks until the regular season, Big Blue was hoping to escape the rest of training camp scot-free of any more injuries, but that clearly did not happen.

On Monday, wide receiver Golden Tate suffered an injury during a 1-on-1 drill with defensive back Dravon Askew-Henry in coverage. According to NewJersey.com’s Art Stapleton, Tate went tumbling after reaching awkwardly for a Daniel Jones deep pass, proceeding to clutch for what appeared to be his right hamstring.

Per New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard, the wideout was treated by trainers on multiple occasions following his injury, before they opted to cut Tate’s day short. The veteran spent the rest of Monday’s practice limping the sidelines with an ice wrap.

Joe Judge Labels Tate Day-to-Day

On Tuesday, Joe Judge addressed Tate’s injury with the media. The first-year head coach noted Tate would not be practicing on the day, deeming his star receiver “day-to-day.”

The belief is that Tate’s injury is not serious at this time. Although a hamstring injury, especially for a player as dynamic as Tate, is certainly worth monitoring moving forward.

Blake Martinez Leaves Practice We noted earlier that linebacker Blake Martinez had been dealing with a mysterious injury, an injury that Judge hinted was behind the big-ticket free-agent. Unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be the case. After missing last Thursday’s practice and Friday’s Blue-White scrimmage, Martinez returned to the practice field on Monday. However, the former Green Bay Packer failed to complete the practice in its entirety. According to Leonard, “Martinez sat on a trunk on the sideline while trainers tended to him, then got down and trotted gingerly while looking down at his legs and feet. He watched the rest of practice with no helmet from the sideline.” While Joe Judge notably refused to delve into specifics in regards to Martinez’s injury over the weekend, the linebacker’s body language in Monday’s practice aligns with the belief that it is a lower-body alignment. “He appeared to change cleats at one point and looked again down at his feet and he walked slowly and gingerly,” said Leonard. “He then knelt on one knee and talked to trainers at length.” Aside from Martinez and Tate, defensive lineman RJ McIntosh and the aforementioned Montre Hartage were also injured during Monday’s session. McIntosh left practice with what is believed to be either a left foot or ankle injury, while Hartage came up lame late in practice on a coverage play which eventually led to Saquon Barkley hauling in a touchdown from Daniel Jones.

