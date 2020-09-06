Ex-Starter Rejects Giants Offer; Former LB Lands With Vikings: Report

The reunion between the New York Giants and center Jon Halapio was one short-lived. A mere three days after re-signing Halapio, Big Blue opted to waive their former starting center on Saturday. However, they did so with the intent that they could add him to their practice squad once the waiver deadline passed. Unfortunately for the Giants, Halapio had other plans.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic has reported that Halapio declined the Giants’ practice squad offer, instead opting to latch on elsewhere. As Duggan notes, Halapio, now healthy, has begun to draw the interest of other teams and had a workout with the Houston Texans as recently as last week.

New Regime May Have Played into Halapio’s Decision

Aside from the simple fact that the 29-year-old is likely looking for a larger role elsewhere, there’s also the aspect of Halapio feeling out of place in New York.

While that may sound absurd for a player who’s spent the past three seasons on the Giants’ roster, Halapio’s arrival at Giants camp last Wednesday likely felt a bit foreign, as an entirely new coaching staff and approach has been put in place since his last visit.

A former sixth-round selection out of Florida, Halapio joined the Giants back in 2016, after being released by the New England Patriots during final roster cuts. Halapio had entered each of the past two seasons as the team’s starting center, including a 2019 campaign in which he started 15 games.

However, a torn Achilles suffered in the final week of the regular season opened the door for the versatile Nick Gates to stake claim to the starting job this summer, as Halapio remained unsigned throughout the majority of camp, rehabbing.

Ryan Connelly Claimed Off Waivers

Linebacker Ryan Connelly, a surprise cut on Saturday has found a new home, being claimed by the Minnesota Vikings, per numerous reports.

A fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft class, Connelly was projected to be one of the team’s two starting inside linebackers entering Week 1, working alongside free-agent addition, Blake Martinez.

However, a combination of Connelly struggling to regain his pre-injury form and a breakout camp by fellow linebacker, Devante Downs, led to the ex-Wisconson standout being expendable.

Connelly, a favorite amongst Giants fans, enjoyed a stellar, yet short rookie campaign in 2019. The linebacker appeared in just four games before a torn ACL against Washington ended his season. Still, his production was certainly tantalizing, compiling 20 tackles (10 solo), one sack and two interceptions over that span.

With Connelly out of town and David Mayo likely headed to the IR, the aforementioned Devante Downs appears destined for a starting role on the Giants defense. Also expect rookies Cam Brown, TJ Brunson and Mr. Irrelevant, Tae Crowder, to see the field.

