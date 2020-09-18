Giants Cut Wide Receiver While Another Returns from ‘Paternity Leave’

One of the New York Giants‘ brightest training camp stars is now looking for employment elsewhere. The Giants have cut wide receiver Alex Bachman from their 16-man practice squad. With the added space, Big Blue kept true to their word re-signing wideout Derrick Dillon a week after releasing him.

The organization notably released Dillon ahead of the Pittsburgh game as a way to allow the 24-year-old father an opportunity to spend quality family time with his newborn child. In a gesture of good fate, the team opted to wait until the 4 p.m. deadline to make the roster move as a way to guarantee Dillon his $8,400 paycheck for the entire week, despite being away from the team.

Joining Dillon on the Giants practice squad are offensive lineman Chad Slade and safety Sean Chandler, each of whom return back to the squad after being activated for the team’s Week 1 tilt. Slate, while in uniform failed to log a snap vs. the Steelers. Chandler, on the other hand, was on the field for 14 snaps, all of which came on special teams.

Bachman Made Waves During Camp

To say that the Giants’ decision to move on from Bachman stings a bit would be an understatement amongst a fanbase who saw the former Wake Forest standout flash this summer. Bachman’s play during training camp readily earned high remarks from insiders and Giants coaches alike.

Consistent plays such as this diving grab are an easy indication as to why:

Giants Protect 4 Practice Squad Players

As part of the new practice squad rules this season, each NFL team is allowed to protect up to four practice squad players per week, in return preventing another team from signing that player to their 53-man active roster.

Ahead of Week 1, the Giants designated quarterback Cooper Rush, wide receiver Johnny Holton, cornerback Ryan Lewis and the aforementioned Chad Slade as their protected players.

On Wednesday, the Giants once again announced their four protected selections, the majority of which remained the same. Rush, Lewis and Slade were all protected. The one lone change was kicker/punter Ryan Santoso receiving the nod over Holton.

Santoso, 25-years-old, has bounced around not only the NFL but the Canadian Football League as well over his professional career. Undrafted out of Minnesota, Santoso spent the first three years with the Gophers as the team’s primary placekicker, until ultimately switching positions to punter as a senior.

Prior to joining the Giants’ practice squad earlier this month, Santoso spent time with the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans, as well as two separate stints with the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL.

Santoso has appeared in three games over his NFL career, all with the Titans, recording 17 kickoffs with nine touchbacks a season ago.

