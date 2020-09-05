Giants Release Starting LB in Shocking Move: Report

In total, the New York Giants released 28 players on Saturday in order to trim their roster to 53 by the 4:00 pm deadline. There were a few surprise moves sprinkled in here and there, such as the releases of quarterback Cooper Rush and cornerback Grant Haley. However, all pale into comparison to what the G-Men opted to do at the linebacker position.

The Giants have officially released linebacker Ryan Connelly, a 2019 fifth-round draft pick and projected starter alongside big-ticket free agent, Blake Martinez.

Connelly saw his promising rookie campaign come to a screeching end after just four games last year, sustaining a torn ACL in Week 4 vs. Washington. Connelly underwent surgery and would go on to miss the remainder of the 2019 season. The former Wisconsin standout finished the year with a total of 20 tackles (10 solo), one sack and two interceptions.

Connelly was believed to be back to 100-percent at the start of training camp, but was unfortunately bitten by the injury bug once again in recent weeks. He missed several days of practice, including the team’s Blue-White scrimmage.

Connelly’s release is even more surprising considering David Mayo, the team’s returning leading tackler from last season, is expected to miss around a month of football after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

