Giants Sign 3x-National Champion, Waive High-Upside TE

Two-time Pro Bowler Zak DeOssie, the New York Giants‘ starting long snapper for much of the last 13 seasons, including two Super Bowl runs, opted to call it a career earlier this offseason. So it’s only right that the G-Men would seek out a player with even more hardware to potentially take his place.

The Giants announced the signing of long snapper Carson Tinker on Wednesday, who won three BCS National Championships during his collegiate days at the University of Alabama. In a corresponding move, New York opted to waive rookie tight end Rysen John with an injury designation.

Tinker Has Been Productive, When Healthy

An undrafted free agent in 2013, the 6-foot and 237-pound Tinker caught on with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie, where he quickly carved out a role. Tinker would go on to serve as Jacksonville’s primary long snapper in every game from 2013 through 2016. His most prolific campaign came back in 2015 when he finished second on the team with six special teams tackles.

Unfortunately, Tinker’s ironman status came to an end in 2017 when a torn ACL in training camp landed him on season-ending IR. He returned to the Jags lineup the following season, yet lasted only five games before an injury to his repaired knee forced him back to the IR. Tinker has not taken an NFL snap since the 2018 season.

Tinker now joins former Denver Broncos Pro Bowler Casey Kreiter as the Giants’ two long snappers on the roster.

