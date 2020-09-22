Giants to Sign 2x-Pro Bowler as Saquon Barkley Replacement: Report

Freeman will join the likes of offseason additions Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman in the quest to fill the monumental void left behind by Barkley, who tore his ACL in New York’s Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Giants Run Game Has Been the Worst in Football

The second-team All-Pro selection back in 2015 will have his hands full operating behind a newly-constructed offensive line that has struggled mightily over the first two weeks of play. With three new starters up front, two of which are in their first NFL seasons at their current position (Andrew Thomas – Left Tackle, Nick Gates – Center) the Giants have averaged just 52 rushing yards per game in 2020, 26 ypc fewer than the next closest team.

The aforementioned Dion Lewis tried his best to shoulder the workload in Week 2 after Barkley exited the game, but mostly to no avail. While the eight-year veteran did find the end zone vs. Chicago, he produced just 20 rushing yards on 10 carries. Gallman, on the other hand, was a healthy scratch in Week 2 after hauling in one reception for 14 yards the week prior.