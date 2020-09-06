Giants a Favorite to Add Ex-Eagles CB With Ties to Team

Depending on how you categorize Logan Ryan, the New York Giants came away from their 53-man cutdown with either three or four cornerbacks on the roster. That number will increase by one, once the Isaac Yiadom trade is finalized. Still, there appears to be room for an addition or two at the position.

Could former divisional foe, Rasul Douglas, be one of those additions? If NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton had his way, he certainly would be. Stapleton took to Twitter shortly after the cornerback’s release from the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday to state that his first waiver claim would likely go in for the former third-rounder.

Douglas’ Ties to Giants

Douglas, who Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks noted “never got a fair chance in Philly” would certainly add an intriguing skillset to the Giants secondary, a secondary which Douglas has a few ties to.

Douglas linked up with fellow East Orange, New Jersey native and Giants starting safety, Jabrill Peppers, for workouts earlier this summer prior to training camp. Rookie cornerback Darnay Holmes was also a frequent participant in the workouts alongside Douglas and Peppers.

#Eagles CB Rasul Douglas training with Jabrill Peppers before training camp: pic.twitter.com/jcmfeZVxX7 — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) July 25, 2020

Douglas, who checks in at 6-foot-2-inches and 209-pounds, has started a total of 18 games over his three-year pro career, accumulating five interceptions and 25 pass breakups over that span.

The New Jersey roots run deep in the Giants’ secondary with Peppers on the backend and former Rutgers standout Logan Ryan also in the fold, why not add one more hometown kid to the mix?

Sidney Jones Also a Possibility for the Giants

If Douglas isn’t the Giants’ cup of tea, a fellow former teammate of his may very well be. Cornerback Sidney Jones joined Douglas on the unemployment line on Saturday evening, serving as one of the bigger surprise roster cuts this weekend.

Art Stapleton envisions a possible scenario where the Giants could look to add the talented defender to their roster.

Possible target: Rasul Douglas/Sidney Jones (Eagles). Philadelphia just signed cornerback Craig James to an extension, locking him onto the roster along with Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Nickell Robey-Coleman and, likely, Cre’Von LeBlanc. That could leave one or both of Douglas and Jones on the chopping block. Douglas is the more proven outside corner, which fills a need, but Jones still has some untapped potential. Both would be upgrades over Ballentine or whoever else would currently start.

A two-time First-Team All American selection at Washington, Jones was projected as a top-15 overall draft pick in 2017. However, an Achilles injury suffered at the school’s pro day caused him to slide into the second-round.

Jones enjoyed his best pro season to date in 2019, when he collected two interceptions and broke up eight passes in 12 games (4 starts). He did, however, battle soft tissue injuries throughout training camp this summer.

– For More Giants Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.