Giants Land Broncos Starting CB in Trade: Report

Per Giants.com’s Michael Eisen, the trade cannot be finalized until Yiadom clears COVID-19 protocols and passes a physical. However, if completed, Yiadom will join the aforementioned Logan Ryan as well as Brandon Williams and KeiVarae Russell as the fourth defensive back acquired by the G-Men within the past week.

Yiadom, standing at 6-foot-1-inch and weighing in at 190-pounds, adds some much needed length to the boundary of the Giants’ defense. A 2018 third-round draft choice (99th pick overall) out of Boston College, Yiadom has appeared in 29 career NFL games compiling 55 total tackles, one interception and seven passes defended.

After a fairly quiet rookie campaign, Yiadom staked claim to a larger role on the Broncos defense in 2019, notching eight of his nine career starts, including five straight to close out the season. The cornerback also adds extra value in other facets of the game, collecting seven specials teams tackles a season ago, likely music to Joe Judge’s ears.

Yiadom Likened to a Giants Super Bowl Champion

Yiadom starred at Boston College from day one, appearing in seven games as a true freshman. By the time his collegiate career came to an end in 2017, Yiadom had started 28 of his 48 games with the Eagles, accounting for 110 tackles (75 solo), three interceptions and 24 passes defended.

Despite solid production and a prototypical build, scouts were concerned about Yiadom’s athletic traits, namely his long speed. The Alexandria, Virginia native quickly put those questions to rest, first at the 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl, and second with a stellar showing at Boston College’s Pro Day. Yiadom posted a 4.56 40-yard dash and a 34.5-inch vertical jump at the event, while measuring in with 32 ¼-inch arms.

Yiadom’s successful draft process earned him praise from Bleacher Report’s draft expert Matt Miller, who pegged the cornerback as a potential starter with the length and toughness that teams are looking for.

Isaac Yiadom had an impressive Senior Bowl week and answered some of the questions that surround his downfield speed. He has the length that teams are looking for in a boundary cornerback and plays receivers with toughness. He's a potential starter and first-year depth piece who would fit well in a press scheme that allows him to disrupt at the line and bail to a zone.

When pressed with a player comparison for Yiadom, Miller landed on a name Giants fans are vastly familiar with, cornerback Corey Webster. The former LSU star spent the entirety of his nine-year pro career in New York, spearheading a Giants secondary that collected two Lombardi Trophies along the way.