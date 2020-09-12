Giants Injury Report: Markus Golden’s Illness & Golden Tate’s Latest

On Thursday, New York Giants insider, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, noted that wide receiver Golden Tate did not look 100-percent during the team’s practice session. However, it appears that a little bit of time and hard work has done Tate’s body good over the past two days as he appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Week 1’s bout with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Golden Tate Improving, Questionable for MNF

Every Giants player on 53-man roster was out practicing today at the last workout before opener. Joe Judge has said WR Golden Tate (hamstring) has been working hard this week. Finally injury report comes out later today. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 12, 2020

“He’s moving well right now,” head coach Joe Judge said of Tate earlier this week. “We’ve been mixing him into some of the things we have been doing in practice. Individuals, a little bit of team work, some group work. He looks like he’s coming along nice. He’s working hard every day and doing what he can to get back.”

Tate, who suffered his hamstring injury nearly two weeks ago, has officially been listed as questionable leading into Monday night’s game against Pittsburgh. With that said, he appears to be on track to play, barring a sudden setback.

Markus Golden Returns to Practice

After a slight scare on Thursday, outside linebacker Markus Golden has been a full participant in each of the team’s past two practice sessions. Golden was one of two players, safety Adrian Colbert being the other, to miss practice time this week with an illness designation.

The Giants turned heads earlier this week when Golden, the team’s leading sack artist from a season ago, was listed as a backup on their unofficial Week 1 depth chart. Golden and free-agent addition Kyler Fackrell are both pegged as second-teamers behind the likes of rising sophomore Oshane Ximines and camp standout Lorenzo Carter.

Still, all four players are expected to man a sizeable role on New York’s defense this season, starting in Week 1. Golden in particular should see plenty of action against a pass-happy Steelers offense led by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The 29-year-old pass-rusher started all 16 games for New York in 2019 and finished with 10 sacks on the season, the most by a Giants player since 2014.

Speaking of players likely to man a role, linebacker Tae Crowder (hamstring) and tight end Levine Toilolo (hamstring) remained limited for the second consecutive practice session on Friday. Coach Judge failed to address their injuries to the media following the conclusion of practice.

Updated Injury Report

Saturday (9/12): Status for MNF – per Dan Salomone.

Questionable LB Tae Crowder (Hamstring) WR Golden Tate (Hamstring) TE Levine Toilolo (Hamstring)

Practiced in Full on Saturday DB Adrian Colbert (illness) LB Markus Golden (illness)



Friday (9/11)

Limited Participation in Practice LB Tae Crowder (Hamstring) WR Golden Tate (Hamstring) TE Levine Toilolo (Hamstring)



Full Participation in Practice DB Adrian Colbert (Illness) LB Markus Golden (Illness)



Thursday (9/10)