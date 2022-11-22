Giants Have 2 Reasons to Believe in Aaron Rodgers Trade Scenario

Trade rumors involving Aaron Rodgers have almost become an annual NFL tradition in recent years. It’s no different in 2022, with one writer listing 11 potential new destinations for the four-time league MVP who is struggling with the 4-7 Green Bay Packers this season.

Rodgers’ problems this year began when the Packers were beaten 27-22 by the New York Giants at London’s Tottenham Stadium back in Week 5. In a cruel twist of irony, the Giants have been named as one of Rodgers’ potential landing spots.

It’s not as outlandish as it may appear. Not when the Giants have two good reasons for believing they could trade for one of the great quarterbacks of the game’s modern era.

Money and Coaching Could Land Star QB for Giants

Rodgers only signed a three-year contract extension worth $150 million to remain a Packer last offseason, but CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin still believes “it’s not inconceivable, after back-to-back offseasons in which the legendary quarterback entertained a split from the Pack, the possibility will arise again.”

Benjamin also outlined why the Giants’ chances of striking a deal would be strong: “New York has the benefit of going into 2023 not only with a wealth of cap space ($46M) but with the knowledge that new coach Brian Daboll is capable of maximizing personnel. Rodgers is a noted fan of Josh Allen, whose rise came under Daboll’s direction in Buffalo.”

The presence of Brian Daboll as head coach of the Giants would be an obvious incentive for Rodgers. Not only did Daboll turn Josh Allen into a star with the Buffalo Bills, he’s also helped improve mistake-prone Daniel Jones since taking over for Big Blue.

Jones and Allen have both succeeded operating offenses Daboll built around their abilities as runners. Rodgers, 38, is nowhere close to as mobile as he used to be, but the 10-time Pro-Bowler would appreciate another part of the Daboll system.

QBs usually operate in the pistol or shotgun for Daboll, something Rodgers did for fun for years in Green Bay. Things changed when Matt LaFleur became head coach in 2019 and began putting Rodgers under center more often.

The plan hasn’t always worked, with Rodgers critical of the Packers’ scheme and play calling more than once, including this season:

Sunday: Aaron Rodgers wants Packers offense to be simplified Monday: Matt LaFleur says "I don't know what that means" 😬 pic.twitter.com/qm54ztFUZl — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 17, 2022

Those comments were made after the Pack fell to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field. It was one week after losing to the Giants in north London, and the start of injury problems that have blighted Rodgers throughout his 18th season in the pros.

A thumb issue has been ongoing, with Rodgers apparently suggesting it’s broken during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. The problem hasn’t gone away since facing the Giants, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky:

Aaron Rodgers didn’t use the word “broken” when referring to his thumb on @PatMcAfeeShow but said “I’ve broken other fingers in the past.” “It’s been it's been an issue since the Giants but not an issue that I'm gonna rely on for an excuse.” So maybe it is broken. pic.twitter.com/TRq4WZ86ZT — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 22, 2022

A healthy-again Rodgers would surely thrive on the watch of Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. The latter used to be Patrick Mahomes’ position coach with the Kansas City Chiefs, so Rodgers could expect the Giants to craft a creative offense and maximize his considerable arm talent.

First-rate coaching allied with elite physical talent would transform the Giants’ offense, but there are other reasons why this trade wouldn’t be practical for Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

Rodgers a Dream Giants Should Avoid

Even if they can make a trade for Rodgers happen, this Giants regime should avoid the scenario. It wouldn’t be cost-effective and in line with the philosophy currently pursued by Schoen.

He’s relied on signing low-cost free agents with upside, like receiver/returner Richie James, or experienced scheme fits like edge-rusher Jihad Ward. Mostly, Schoen has made the draft his priority over delving too heavily into the veteran market.

The approach has already yielded building blocks for the future, like 2022 first-rounders, pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal. Draft picks would become a scarce commodity in ’23 if Schoen traded for Rodgers.

So would cash under the salary cap, even though Spotrac.com projects the Giants to have as much as $51,458,949 worth of room. That’s enough to cover the estimated $31,623,568 cap hit for Rodgers’ contract next year, but the Giants need money to address other problems.

Those issues include securing the futures of key free agents, including Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. There’s also new deals for core players like versatile safety Julian Love and nose tackle Dexter Lawrence to consider.

Schoen would be wise to look at how recent trades for a tenured signal-caller haven’t exactly gone well for other teams. The Denver Broncos are floundering even after sending multiple first-round picks, including 2023’s choice, and solid pros like defensive tackle Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant, to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson.

Seahawks fans watching the draft pick they acquired from the Broncos for Russell Wilson moving into the top 5. 😅pic.twitter.com/9BKc7mQ4Zx — theScore (@theScore) November 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts traded for Matt Ryan, only to send the former Atlanta Falcons’ starter to the bench. The Washington Commanders did the same thing with Ryan’s predecessor Carson Wentz.

Continuing to build through the draft and making smart, selective use of free agency will benefit the Giants more than trading away the house to see if Rodgers has anything left in the tank.