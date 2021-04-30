Giants GM Addresses Aaron Rodgers Trade Speculation

If Thursday night’s first-round wasn’t enough of a sign that the New York Giants‘ are firmly committed to quarterback Daniel Jones, Dave Gettleman’s comments on Friday should do the trick.

Even with what some might consider the most talented quarterback to ever play the game potentially being made available, the Giants still remain bullish on the former Duke Blue Devil. When asked by reporters if the Giants would do their due diligence on Aaron Rodgers and give the Green Bay Packers a call, Gettleman responded emphatically.

“No. It’s none of my business,” the Giants GM said. “Very frankly — we’ve told you guys over and over again — We believe in Daniel (Jones). … And it’s going to cost a motherload for anyone to get him.”

Would the Giants consider calling the Packers about Aaron Rodgers? "That's none of my business. We believe in Daniel." – Dave Gettleman pic.twitter.com/zmic7LZqAT — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) April 30, 2021

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Giants Remain a Hot Spot for Disgruntled Quarterbacks

Hours before the Jacksonville Jaguars took the clock with the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday, a bombshell report surfaced claiming that Rodgers told some members within the Packers’ organization that he does not want to return to the team.

As you would expect, Green Bay has come out and reiterated its commitment to the reigning MVP; “We’re not going to trade Aaron Rodgers,” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said point-blank, via ESPN.

Still, it’s clear the organization has their work cut out for them if they hope to smooth things over with the future Hall of Famer.

“We’ve been working through this for a little while now, and I just think it may take some time,” Gutekunst admitted. “But he’s a guy that kind of makes this thing go. He gives us the best chance to win, and we’re going to work towards that end.”

This wouldn’t be the first time people have attempted to link the Giants to a superstar quarterback, and it will almost certainly not be the last. Ever since Colin Cowherd linked Russell Wilson to Big Blue a few years ago, the Giants are readily brought up in trade talks anytime the Seahawks star simply wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. FS1’s Jason Smith recently took things a step further claiming “If I could go to Vegas right now and put money on it, I’d bet that Russell Wilson is the Giants quarterback on opening day, 2022.”

Of course, there was also the Deshaun Watson chatter a few months back. For obvious reasons that talk died down rather hastily. Still, the fact of the matter is, until Jones gives the media and those in NFL circles reason to believe in the young quarterback the way the Giants do, they’ll continue to write him off as the answer for the Giants under center.

Giants Building Around Jones

While others may still believe the jury is out on Jones, the Giants clearly feel he possesses the ability to become a legitimate franchise quarterback. This offseason, the team finally took a step towards allowing that notion to potentially be put into motion.

After supplying Jones with players such as Bennie Fowler and Buck Allen over his first two NFL seasons, the Giants went all-in on bolstering the quarterback’s supporting cast. In the span of fewer than two months, the team added a former Pro Bowler in Kenny Golladay, drafted Kadarius Toney in the first round, and took a flyer on ex-top-10 pick John Ross.

Add in a healthy Saquon Barkley, amongst others, and Jones finally has the tools to show the world what he truly is.

READ NEXT

For more Giants content, follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.