Giants Eyeing 5-time Pro Bowler as Next GM: Report

With Dave Gettleman out as general manager, the New York Giants have already put in requests to interview Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen, Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort and Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden.

In addition to these four candidates, the Giants have also requested permission to speak with Arizona Cardinals vice president of pro player personnel Adrian Wilson for their GM vacancy, per Peter Schrager of FOX and NFL Network.

For those that are unfamiliar, Wilson was a three-time All-Pro safety and five-time Pro Bowler for the Cardinals from 2001-2012. After retiring from the NFL following the 2014 season, Wilson went back to Arizona to become a scout for the organization that drafted him.

Wilson, 42, has since risen through the ranks in the Cardinals’ front office, getting promoted to director of pro scouting in 2019 and then VP of pro personnel last season.

Wilson is the fifth name to emerge as a possible candidate in the Giants’ GM search. And although the Giants typically lean towards hiring individuals with previous ties to the organization, the current list features five external targets, which indicates that they are looking to go outside the box to finally turn things around.

Abrams not in the mix

Despite an initial report that Giants assistant GM Kevin Abrams was expected to interview for their GM vacancy, it turns out that he is not in the running after all.

Although Abrams was rumored as a potential successor to Gettleman, he is not a candidate for the role this time around, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record.

Abrams, 51, interviewed for the Giants’ GM job back in 2017 after Jerry Reese was fired during the season. The longtime executive joined the Giants in 1999 as a salary cap analyst, before getting promoted to assistant GM in 2002.

Abrams has held this role in the organization, and also added the title of vice president of football operations in 2018 as well.

However, it appears as though the Giants will be headed in a different direction after compiling an NFL-worst 22-58 record since the start of the 2017 season.

Judge’s Fate Unresolved

Although head coach Joe Judge survived Black Monday without being fired, he met with Giants’ ownership in the afternoon to discuss his long-term plan.

However, after speaking with players and coaches in the locker room earlier in the morning to discuss the future, Judge’s chance of returning for a third season is still not set in stone.

According to NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo, meetings between Judge and ownership will continue over a multi-day process. And another key factor in the Giants’ upcoming decision depends on the GM search following Gettleman’s retirement.

As Garafolo went onto report, Judge’s plan for the future, along with his aligned vision with a new GM will ultimately decide his fate.

Since taking over at the helm, Judge has gone a dismal 10-23 across two seasons. The Giants finished the 2021 campaign on a six-game losing streak, which saw their record drop to 4-13.