Giants Wide Receiver Could be Traded, Says Insider

The New York Giants have had quite the turnover in the receiver department this offseason. Out is Golden Tate, a former top target in the team’s aerial attack. In is former NFL receiving touchdown leader Kenny Golladay, as well as ex-top-10 pick and speedster John Ross.

Yet, the team may not be done adding to the position.

Big Blue has been constantly linked to the top pass-catchers in April’s upcoming draft. NFL Network’s draft expert Daniel Jeremiah believes the team “wants more weapons,” as the front office appears bullish to finally supply quarterback Daniel Jones with the viable weaponry needed for him to thrive.

With an inundation of new faces at wide receiver, young/intriguing in-home talents such as David Sills and Alex Bachman will likely have an uphill battle staking claim to a roster spot. As for the latter, the logjam at the position could lead to a handful of teams inquiring about his services.

Alex Bachman Floated as Sleeper Trade Candidate

With the free agency market mostly dry — aside from Antonio Brown — CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora took a look at a handful of sleeper receivers who could soon be on the move. La Canfora’s biggest sleeper? A player with zero in-game experience, yet a world of intrigue.

“You want the deepest of deep sleepers? I have Alex Bachman,” La Canfora wrote. “This kid, stuck at the bottom of the Giants depth chart, is built to play on Sundays and runs like he should be in the Olympics. Bachman was a walk-on at Wake Forrest who keeps getting slept on.”

“And after the Giants signed Kenny Golladay to a massive deal, and with guys like Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton still around, and the Giants taking fliers on veteran speedsters like John Ross and Dante Pettis, I would make a pitch for this kid,” he proclaimed. “He runs a legit 4.3 at 6-2, 200. He has languished on some practice squads, but it says here he can play.”

Again, Bachman has yet to prove himself at the professional level. However, he’s flashed at times in training camp and has the type of traits and collegiate production to warrant an extended look. In his final three seasons at Wake Forest, Bachman hauled in 81 receptions for 1,154 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“Yeah, he has never run a route or caught a pass in an NFL game, but do your homework and make a play for a potential freak,” the insider noted. “Watch what he did to Memphis (while stuck in an offense without much going for it). Many GMs might just default to the ‘ol ‘he’s just a slot guy and he’s never really played in the big leagues.’ I’d suggest you grab him if you have a need. I have a strong hunch he can play.”

Bachman Was a Training Camp Star Last Summer

Bachman may have failed to make the team’s active roster this past season, yet it wasn’t for lack of effort. The 24-year-old readily made plays throughout the summer, such as hauling in this diving reception from Daniel Jones:

Bachman’s play earned the notice and respect of the Giants’ coaching staff.

“(It is) unique to have guys like that. He’s very knowledgeable, he’s adjusted well to the competition we’re going against,” WR coach Tyke Tolbert said of Bachman. “He’s been working his butt off and done a really good job. The more he goes out there and makes plays, the more opportunity he’ll get.”

“In terms of Bachman, again, very much like [David Sills], he’s a guy that comes to work every day and works hard,” head coach Judge noted. “He’s productive in drills, he’s productive in team periods. It’s no surprise to see him making plays. We just need to keep all of those guys in the same rotation and give them chances to see ultimately who can compete and help us win.”

