Giants Can Replace A’Shawn Robinson With ‘Pretty Productive’ Free Agent DT

Besides dominant Dexter Lawrence II, the New York Giants don’t have a lot of top-tier talent at defensive tackle. That could change if the team opts to replace 29-year-old A’Shawn Robinson with Justin Jones in 2024 NFL free agency.

Jones has “been pretty productive over the past couple of years with 98 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and 22 TFL through Week 16 of this season,” per Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder. Signing the 27-year-old from the Chicago Bears would make sense because the Giants are “pretty thin at the position.”

Trading Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks mid-season left the Giants needing other D-tackles to step up. Robinson has shown signs of life in recent weeks, but fellow veteran Rakeem Nunez-Roches has been a non-factor with just 14 solo tackles and half a sack.

Fortunately, a late-round pick from the 2023 NFL draft has also been showcasing some promise at the heart of the trenches.

Justin Jones More Disruptive Than A’Shawn Robinson

Jones won’t move people in the running game the way Robinson will, but the former is more active against the pass. A good example was this sack of Kyler Murray against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Eve.

The takedown showed Jones is a relentless, high-motor pass-rusher who wins with effort along the interior. Those qualities have helped No. 93 register a career-high 4.5 sacks and 22 pressures for the Bears this season, per Pro Football Reference.

A constant menace like Jones would toy with one-on-one matchups while teams continue to focus on Lawrence. Jones would eventually even take some attention away from the Giants’ best defensive player.

The Giants would also need Jones to help bolster a soft run defense that’s allowed 4.7 yards per carry. Jones can use the same hustle and quick hands to get into the backfield and snuff out running plays at source.

It’s what he did for this stop against the Detroit Lions, highlighted by Nicholas Moreano of CHGO Bears.

This is a really nice move from Justin Jones on the #Lions' RG. Jones gets in the backfield and makes the tackle on David Montgomery for a 1-yard gain. pic.twitter.com/7sQ58JkKSy — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) November 22, 2023

Putting Jones next to Lawrence and having the pair shield rugged middle linebacker Bobby Okereke could finally solve the Giants’ problems on the ground. A similar solution is also possible if the team brings Robinson back and gives a seventh-rounder a few more snaps.

Jordon Riley’s Earning a Longer Look in 2024

Robinson has been making his presence felt against the run, but he’s also been getting some help inside. Notably from seventh-round pick Jordon Riley.

The latter produced some dominant reps against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17, including this one highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Jordon Riley tight strong hands, extension, peak with hips in backside A, locate RB, and collapse frontside A The 7th round rookie continues to impress pic.twitter.com/804pZVxJaZ — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) January 1, 2024

Falato also highlighted Riley’s ability to split a double team against the Philadelphia Eagles a week earlier.

Rookie 7th round pick Jordon Riley against Jason Kelce The strength in Riley's inside hand to control Kelce to set up the disengagement…Schoen may have found a true asset late on day 3. pic.twitter.com/Djtax4llaf — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) December 26, 2023

Riley has played 70 snaps over the last three games, per Pro Football Reference. He’s earning a longer look as the potential run-stuffer over center the Giants have been missing.

Robinson could merit the same treatment, provided he can be re-signed on the right terms. If Robinson’s “available for a second consecutive one-year, $5 million contract, the Giants should consider him as a placeholder until their younger options develop,” according to the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy.

Retaining Robinson on another single-year deal might be cheaper than trying to acquire Jones after a career campaign. Alternatively, spending on more than just short-term veterans is more likely to turn a solid position into a genuine team strength.