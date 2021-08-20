Baker Mayfield Says he and Giants’ Daniel Jones are ‘Great’

As Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and fellow signal caller in Browns‘ Baker Mayfield face off against each other this week at joint practice in Cleveland, there is one elephant in the room.

And that is because of Mayfield’s bold comments about Jones in an interview with GQ Magazine back in 2019, where he was in disbelief that the Giants selected him at No. 6 overall in the NFL draft.

“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield told GQ back in August of 2019. “Blows my mind.”

Mayfield even went as far as to subtly take an additional shot at Jones, by indirectly referring to his incapability of being able to win football games, before he ever took his first snap for the Giants.

“Some people overthink it,” Mayfield said. “That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.”

Although Mayfield didn’t specifically name Jones in his portion about winning, Jones went 17-19 at Duke University, prior to the Giants shockingly selecting him with their first pick in the ’19 draft.

Fast forward to last Friday on August 13 when Mayfield was asked about his relationship with Jones, to where the Browns quarterback responded: “We’re great.”

Following public backlash for this interview, Mayfield took to Instagram two years ago to say he was misquoted in regard to Jones.

“I also said I was surprised I got drafted number one,” wrote Mayfield. “That was talking about the flaws in evaluating QBs. Where I brought up winning being important. Reporters and media will do anything to come up with a click bait story. Heard nothing but good things and wish nothing but the best for Daniel.”

During his first rookie training camp in 2019, Mayfield’s comments were brought up to Jones, but the Giants’ first-year quarterback took the high road.

“I think he’s a great player. He can throw it and I enjoy watching him play…..“I’m not sure I would do it that way.”

Mayfield even reached out to Jones afterwards, who responded: “No worries, man.”

Both Mayfield and Jones got a chance to talk to each other when former Giants backup quarterback Colt McCoy organized a passing camp in Austin, Texas last year. And the quarterbacks once again exchanged pleasantries on the first day of joint practices last Thursday.

Mayfield was selected by the Browns as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He has since led the Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002, which came last season.

Engram Turning Heads

Despite making the Pro Bowl in 2020, it was a nightmare campaign for Giants tight end Evan Engram, who led the NFL with 11 dropped passes.

And Engram’s biggest drop came on Thursday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, where Jones put a pass right in his bread basket that would’ve sealed a victory for the Giants. Instead, it allowed the Eagles to get the ball back and storm down the field to take the lead. This loss came back to bite the Giants later in the year by ultimately preventing them from winning the lowly NFC East by one game.

However, Engram, a former first-round pick in 2017, is off to a great start to training camp, entering his contract year with the Giants. Engram’s explosive skillset has been on full display in the Giants’ joint practices with the Browns, where he has been a tough cover in 1-on-1 drills. He also had one of the biggest plays of competitive team drills on offense, where he caught a pass on a seam route, which potentially could have resulted in a 60-yard touchdown.

The throw 🤩

The catch 😎 Watch today’s practice highlights: https://t.co/BuvlGxZtY6 pic.twitter.com/3mBm4Z60k3 — New York Giants (@Giants) August 19, 2021

The Giants will need Engram to step up this year and prove his worth. Especially with veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph’s status up in the air at the moment, as he makes his way back from offseason foot surgery.

Giants’ Weapons

Beyond Engram and Rudolph, the Giants have a stocked arsenal of weaponry for their third-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

Although 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney has struggled to stay on the field this summer, and prized No. 1 wide receiver Kenny Golladay is nursing a hamstring strain, the Giants should have a loaded offense once they are at full strength by the end of camp.

Another key factor is the return of star running back Saquon Barkley, who is on his way back from a torn ACL and MCL suffered in Week 2 of last season.

While health is always a big “if,” the Giants are being smart with the recovery process of their injured skill players, and they all should be back soon enough to play a part as vital contributors this season.

