Bill Parcells Has Strong Take on Giants, QB Daniel Jones

The New York Giants have bounced back after an atrocious start to their 2020 campaign to rally off two consecutive victories and firmly cement themselves in the NFC East race. Just a half-game out of the division lead, Big Blue faithful are fired up, as is NFL Hall of Famer and former Giants head coach Bill Parcells.

Parcells Heaps Praise on Giants Coaching Staff

“I’m fired up about them,” Bill Parcells told Newsday’s Bob Glauber. “They’re getting better. They’re improving. I like their coach. I just know he has established some law and order, and I think that’s a good thing.”

Parcells then shifted his focus to the defensive side of the ball to shed some light on the impressive job that head coach Joe Judge and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham have been doing.

“Defense is improving,” he said. “That’s good coaching. They seem like they know what to do. They’re certainly behaving better and they’re getting more things done and they’re playing with confidence. That’s all good. I like what I’ve been seeing.”

Parcells, who coached the Giants to two of the franchise’s four Super Bowl victories, noted to Glauber that he’s only spoken to head coach Joe Judge once since his arrival in New York. Their conversation, however, may finally explain why Judge didn’t refer to quarterback Daniel Jones by name for the first few weeks on the job.

“I told him, ‘Don’t say anything about the players. [The media] is going to ask you about them, but just tell them you have to evaluate the players,’” Parcells said. “‘That’s going to save a lot of questions, because you don’t know right now.’”

When Glauber asked how Judge did on that front, Parcells responded “He did that perfectly. He didn’t say [expletive].”

Parcells Likes What He Sees Out of Daniel Jones

Speaking of Daniel Jones, Parcells is a fan of the skillset the quarterback brings to the position.

“I like [Jones] athletically,” he said. “Big son of a gun runs around there. I like him.”

Jones, of course, has seen his struggles as a passer at times this season, but has kept the Giants afloat with his mobility. With injuries to their top two backs, Jones has shouldered a heavy workload on the ground, leading the team in rushing with 384 yards through the first 10 weeks of play. In fact, his 7.8 ypc are tops in the NFL, regardless of position.

Yet, while his rushing ability has been impressive to say the least, it’s the former No. 6 overall pick’s play from the pocket in recent weeks that should have Giants fans most excited. Jones has now gone back-to-back weeks with no turnovers, completing a season-high 75% of passes in the Giants’ most recent outing.

Still, despite the arrow pointing up, Parcells, in typical coach’s fashion, is adamant about taking things one game at a time.

“Hey, I’m just hoping they win next Sunday,” he said. “That’ll be tough. Let’s get to that next game. That’s as far as I can go. At Cincinnati? It could be snowing.”

