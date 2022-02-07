Giants Sign QB Once Touted as Eli Manning’s Successor: Report

The New York Giants have themselves a new quarterback. One who just so happens to be a familiar face, on multiple fronts. On February 7 the team announced the signing of quarterback Davis Webb to a futures contract alongside the addition of punter Jamie Gillan.

Webb, 27, was originally selected by the Giants in round three of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Cal. The fifth signal-caller selected in his draft class, Webb was widely viewed as the potential successor to Eli Manning under center for the G-Men. As former Giants All-Pro safety Landon Collins framed it during a WFAN interview from 2018, “he’s the future,” while alluding to Webb.

In fact, Collins took his backing of Webb even further ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft, urging the franchise not to select Sam Darnold with the No. 2 overall pick: “Don’t draft him. Don’t do it,” Collins said of Darnold, via New York Post. “Davis is gonna be really good in the league when it’s his time, I promise you.” Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, a teammate of Collins at the time, reiterated that notion, telling the anointing Webb a “young Eli.”

Webb Linked to New Giants Regime

The Giants did ultimately avoid Darnold in the draft, opting for Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with their first-round selection. However, three rounds later then-new GM Dave Gettleman zeroed in on his guy, snagging quarterback Kyle Lauletta with No. 108 overall pick. With Laueletta in place, Webb was quickly cast aside. Months after earning first-team reps in practice, Webb found himself unemployed, cut the day after the team finalized their 53-man roster. Despite being touted as the heir to Manning, Webb finished the first stint of his Giants career with zero regular-season action.

With Gettleman out the door, no longer in place is the regime that cut bait with Webb. Instead, the addition of Gettleman’s successor, Joe Schoen, and new head coach Brian Daboll adds more familiarity for Webb. After splitting time between the practice squad and active roster for the New York Jets in 2018, Webb was signed by the Buffalo Bills in 2019, where he went on to spent the next three seasons learning under Daboll — who was the Bills offensive coordinator for the entirety of Webb’s career in Orchard Park.

Now back in East Rutherford, Webb will do his best to latch on to a reserve role behind incumbent starter Daniel Jones.

Gillan’s Resume

Gillan, better known to some as the “Scottish Hammer” has appeared in 44 games over his three-year NFL career, all of which came as a member of the Cleveland Browns. However, prior to landing with the Giants Gillan took a quick pitstop elsewhere, signing a practice squad deal on December 24 with — you guessed it — the Bills.

In total, the 24-year-old has averaged 44.9 yards on his 156 career punts. His most prolific campaign came in 2019 when he averaged a career-best 46.2 yards per punt en route to being named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.