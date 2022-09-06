Proposed ‘Bold’ Trade Sees Giants Acquire All-Pro Safety

The New York Giants haven’t been shy in trying to add talent in the offseason from two specific NFL teams — the Baltimore Ravens and of course, the Buffalo Bills.

Due to Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale’s ties to Baltimore, the Giants signed safety Tony Jefferson and Chuck Wiley to the practice squad. Both played under Martindale when he was the Ravens’ defensive coordinator.

After former Bills executive Joe Schoen was named Giants general manager and former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was named head coach, several players followed in the offseason, including veteran lineman Jon Feliciano, and quarterback Davis Webb. The Giants have also scooped up former Bills players including Olaijah Griffin, Nick McCloud and Jack Anderson.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski has a “bold” trade proposal he thinks would give the Giants a weapon on defense.

He wrote on Saturday, September 3 that the Giants could trade for 31-year-old safety Jordan Poyer, who’s entering the final year of his contract with the Bills.

In the proposed deal, the Bills would receive both a fourth-round and a fifth-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Poyer is a first-team All-Pro and wants to be paid like one,” Sobleski wrote. “The 31-year-old is also heading into the last year of his current contract. In any contract negotiation, teams are paying for what a player will do in the future, not what he’s already done. Since Poyer is about to enter the 2022 campaign without a new deal, the Bills should consider moving the versatile defender.”

Poyer Profile

Since arriving in Buffalo in 2017, Poyer has been a force to be reckoned with. He’s totaled 18 interceptions, 36 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, 10 sacks and 519 tackles in that span. The Bills have even made the postseason in four of the first five years that Poyer has been with the franchise.

In 2021, he showed even larger qualities. He racked up 93 tackles, five interceptions, nine passes defensed and three sacks while helping the Bills capture a second straight AFC East division title. He received first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career.

During the offseason, Poyer has been expecting a payday before he enters the final year of his contract. However, it didn’t help his case when he hyperextended his elbow during training camp, forcing him to miss the preseason.

Poyer brought his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to training camp, but no new deal has been put forward. During a Sept 1 press conference, Bills general manager Brandon Beane was asked about an update on the progress of a potential Poyer extension, “No update. That’s probably the best I can say,” he said, according to ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

It feels unlikely that the Bills will trade Poyer, with one day to go before the season opener against the Rams Thursday.

The All-Pro safety is also expected to be ready when the Bills face the defending champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, via ESPN.

“I expect to be out there, as long as there’s no setbacks,” Poyer said on August 29. “It feels really good right now, I’ll continue to work every single day to try to get to 100% for the first game.”

Why the Trade is Extremely Unlikely

There’s a reason why the trade was considered “bold.”

While the Giants were ranked 23rd last season in points given up, Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, rookie Dane Belton, recent waiver claim Jason Pinnock and Nick McCloud are the team’s safeties on the 53-man roster. There’s a possibility of Belton being inactive in Week 1 as he’s missed the preseason while recovering from a broken collarbone.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported Tuesday morning that the Giants restructured Leonard Williams’ contract, and in the process, helped create $11.92 million in cap space.

This move should put the Giants’ roughly $5.22 million under the cap, per SB Nation. The Giants are still trying to more moves to help the cap number before the Sunday season opener.

Despite the obvious Bills-Giants connection, trading for Poyer isn’t likely for the rebuilding Giants.