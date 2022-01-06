Ex-1st Rounder Returns to Giants After Heatbreaking Personal Matter

After missing the team’s Week 17 loss to the Chicago Bears with an excused absence, starting center Billy Price returned to the Giants‘ facilities on Thursday, January 6. According to head coach Joe Judge, the expectation is that Price will play in Big Blue’s season finale vs. Washington on Sunday, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

On December 31, Price revealed on Instagram that his wife, Taylor, suffered a miscarriage 15 weeks into her pregnancy:

It is with the most shattered hearts that we have to share the news of our Baby Boy gaining his Angel Wings and being with God in heaven. We are heartbroken that this is our new reality and cannot wrap our heads around it. Read More From Heavy Bet Any NFL Game This Weekend Risk-Free I pray that no one ever has to endure this pain and I pray for everyone who already has gone through this or are going through it now. It is hands down the hardest and most painful experience we have ever been through. We are so grateful for the 15 weeks we had with our baby, the excitement our boy gave us & the amount of love and joy we have felt watching him grow and my wife’s body change. Thank you from the bottom of our broken hearts to our family, friends, community and the Giants organization for being so accommodating. We love and appreciate you all. Please allow us some time and space to heal and to focus on each other right now.

Price Settling in With the Giants

Price, 27, was selected No. 21 overall by the Bengals in 2018 after an illustrious collegiate career at Ohio State. The former Rimington Trophy recipient (awarded to the best center in college football), spent the first three seasons of his professional career in Cincinnati where he started 19 of 42 games.

This past offseason Price made his way to East Rutherford in a preseason trade that shipped former third-round pick BJ Hill to the Bengals. After logging zero offensive snaps in the opener, Price was inserted into the starting lineup in Week 2 and had played every single offensive snap for the team before his Week 17 absence. Over his 925 snaps this season, he’s allowed just one sack.

Jake Fromm Looking Forward to 2nd Career Start

With Price likely to return to the starting lineup, chances are he’ll be snapping the football to Jake Fromm come Sunday. The second-year quarterback is expected to reprise his role as the Giants’ QB1 for the second time over a three weeks span after Mike Glennon suffered a wrist injury in the Bears loss.

Fromm’s first stint as a starter didn’t exactly go as planned. The former Georgia standout amassed just 25 yards through the air before being mercifully yanked in the third quarter. However, the 23-year-old isn’t too concerned about harping on the past.

“For me, any opportunity to play in the NFL is a great opportunity. Obviously, I’m looking forward to having a good week of practice and going out and playing to the best of my abilities, and how I think I can,” Fromm told reporters on January 5. “You can’t change the past, so you just learn from it. You move on and try to do better next time.”