Former Giants Starter, Ex-Browns Leading Tackler Abruptly Retires

B.J. Goodson has decided to call it quits five-plus years into his professional career — and just eight days after finding a new NFL home. The linebacker, who was signed by the New York Jets on September 14th, has abruptly retired, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Goodson was on the field for seven special teams snaps in Gang Green’s 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2.

A former fourth-round pick of Gang Green’s MetLife roommates, the New York Giants, Goodson compiled 251 total tackles (168 solo), four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 67 games (43 starts). Goodson spent the 2020 NFL season as a full-time starter for the Cleveland Browns where he led the team with a career-high 91 tackles to go along with two interceptions.

