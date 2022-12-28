Giants Have Chance to Add Ex-Cowboys $22 Million Playmaker

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has worked his magic adding pieces during the season — Jaylon Smith, Landon Collins and Isaiah Hodgins to name a few new contributors. They’ve played a role in the Giants’ success in 2022 as the team is one win away against Indianapolis from making it to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

With two games to go in the season, the Giants could have a chance to swipe an arched rival’s recent tryout.

According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates on Tuesday, December 27, the Philadelphia Eagles are hosting former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a tryout. Jarwin played five seasons for Dallas before he was released during the 2022 off-season.

An interesting tryout for the Eagles today: former Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin. Injuries limited Jarwin to just 9 games the last two seasons, but he was a productive player with Dallas in 2018-2019. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 27, 2022

History of Blake Jarwin

Jarwin entered the NFL with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and played 42 games and started 17 of them for the franchise. In that span, he caught 70 passes for 780 yards and eight touchdowns.

Most notably, Jarwin had a career-high 31 receptions for 365 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games during the 2019 season. He entered the 2020 season as the starting tight end following Pro Bowler Jason Witten’s retirement, signing a three-year, $24.25 million contract extension in the offseason. Unfortunately, an ACL injury in the season opener led to Jarwin missing the remainder of the year.

Jarwin nabbed just 11 receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns during eight games in 2021. Injuries and the emergence of Dalton Schultz made Jarwin expendable. As a result, the Cowboys released the tight end in March after the veteran underwent off-season hip surgery. He has yet to play this season, but the Eagles are now interested in services for the 2022 stretch run.

The Giants know all too well about Jarwin’s abilities. In five career games against New York, Jarwin has caught 11 passes for 200 yards and five touchdowns, including a Week 17 game in 2018 that saw him catch seven passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns.

Why Giants Signing Blake Jarwin Makes Sense

New York’s tight end group begins with rookie Daniel Bellinger, who has 27 receptions on 32 targets for 226 yards and three total touchdowns in 11 games. Chris Myarick, Nick Vannett and Lawrence Cager make up the rest of the team’s tight ends on the active roster. Of the three, Cager’s most likely to lose his spot as he’s only posted four offensive snaps in the last four games.

Bellinger’s the only real offensive threat in the Giants’ tight-end room. While Bellinger has shown starting abilities, he recently coughed up a fumble in the team’s 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. It’s unclear if he’s 100% after missing four games with an eye injury. He also exited Week 14’s matchup against the Eagles with a rib injury and has dealt with limitations in practice due to the issue.

In general, the team lacks pass-catchers and quarterback Daniel Jones has had to make due. Head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have worked together to optimize an offense that’s been depleted with injuries.

It wouldn’t hurt for the Giants to workout and sign a red-zone target like Jarwin, who has caught eight touchdowns in 42 career games.