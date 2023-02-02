Giants Urged to ‘Consider’ Trade for Emerging Star WR

All eyes will be on the New York Giants when free agency hits as they have to make decisions on Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. But if and when those deals come to fruition, the franchise will have to find a number one wideout option in 2023.

NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton pitched the idea for the Giants to trade this year’s first-round pick for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. That hasn’t been the first time in which that particular scenario has been thrown out, but Stapleton also tweeted that he’d also “consider” trading for San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk.

And yes, I'd consider Brandon Aiyuk too. https://t.co/xLxRufgSqL — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) February 1, 2023

If it wasn’t evident enough during the regular season, the crushing 38-7 Divisional Playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles made it clear that the Giants need help at the wide receiver position.

Big Blue had only two players — one of them was running back Saquon Barkley — with more than one reception in the playoff contest.

Brandon Aiyuk is Up-And-Coming

Aiyuk entered the league in 2020 as a first-round pick with the 49ers. During his rookie season, while taking the field in 12 games, he posted 60 receptions for 748 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

There was some worry in Aiyuk’s second campaign. In 16 games, he recorded 56 receptions for 826 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. He had only one game in which he played 95 percent or more of the snaps.

So entering the 2022 season, Aiyuk spent the offseason building a relationship with Trey Lance, the heir apparent at quarterback. However, the 24-year-old receiver had to shift to Jimmy Garoppolo when Lance suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. Then, he had to build a rapport with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy once Garoppolo dealt with a broken foot.

Those obstacles didn’t matter. In 17 games, Aiyuk posted 78 receptions for 1,015 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns, all while the 49ers started three different quarterbacks. He also played 95 percent or more of the team’s offensive snaps eight times this season.

It’s an achievement on its own Aiyuk provided that production with plenty of star power around him on offense, which includes tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffery and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Brandon Aiyuk Trade in 2023 Doesn’t Seem Likely

Giants fans were buzzing when it was discovered that Aiyuk liked an edit of himself in a Giants jersey on Instagram.

Brandon Aiyuk liked an edit of himself in a Giants jersey on Instagram… pic.twitter.com/cKS05lEtXc — Carly (@carlymersky) January 31, 2023

The 49ers lost in the NFC Championship to the Philadelphia Eagles on January 29.

It could be difficult for the 49ers to pay everyone and Aiyuk could eventually be the odd man out on the offensive side of the ball.

However, it’s unlikely for San Francisco to move on from Aiyuk until the 2024 offseason. The 24-year-old wide receiver is entering his fourth NFL season and the team can use the fifth-year option on, which ensures that he remains through at least the 2024 season.

49ers general manager John Lynch spoke glowingly on Aiyuk’s season in 2022 and will decide on his future at a later time.

“With Brandon, Brandon had a fantastic year,” Lynch said, via 49ers Webzone. “I really applaud Brandon. Kyle calls him a warrior often. We appreciate the way he plays, the way he’s improved his play since he’s been here, and we’ll figure that out in due time.”