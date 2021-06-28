Teams Looking to Lure Giants Super Bowl Champ Out of Retirement: Report

Brandon Jacobs hinted at an NFL comeback back in May — at defensive end of all positions. However, he also insinuated that eating chitterlings and “all this good food” may ultimately take precedence over a return to the gridiron. This led many to believe Jacobs’ bid for a second stint in the league was nothing more than an abrupt itch and a mere blip on the radar.

Turns out, Jacobs’ comeback may have been far more serious than once previously expected, and more than a few teams are seemingly willing to help facilitate such a bid. According to Keyon K. Jeff of HoumaToday.com, three potential suitors appear ready to kick the tires on the soon-to-be 39-year-old.

Jacobs said his agent has heard from three teams who are interested in bringing him into training camp. No matter how his comeback quest goes, he is grateful for the life and family that he has.

“I don’t want to throw names out there just yet because I was told not to, but it’ll be a shock,” Jacobs said. “If I don’t get an opportunity, it’s fine. I’m currently coaching high school football and running a youth program, which I’m perfectly content with doing the rest of my life.”

Jacobs: ‘I Can be One of the Best in the League’

If there’s one thing Jacobs doesn’t lack, even at his advanced age, it’s confidence. While the Giants‘ all-time rushing touchdowns leader admitted to Jeff that he’s played a mere three defensive snaps dating back to his high school days, he believes he’d be able to rush the passer with the best of them in the pros.

“I think my ability as a defensive end, as an old man as they regard me, I think I can be one of the best in the league right now,” said Jacobs, who likened his 6-foot-4-inch, 264-pound frame to elite edge rushers such as Myles Garrett, Chase Young and Joey Bosa.

Jacobs Putting in Work

Jacobs’ comeback journey was initially fueled by Tim Tebow’s sudden return to the NFL after a six-year hiatus. Jacobs figured if the former quarterback could make the switch to tight end, then there’s no reason that he — a two-time Super Bowl Champion and height/weight/speed specimen during his hay day — couldn’t venture over to the other side of the football.

“I am really serious about coming back as a defensive end. I can still run, I am strong and there’s no way Tim Tebow is a better athlete than I am,” he proclaimed on Twitter. “I just need a shot, that’s it! If I can’t cut it I’ll take it like a man. Just give me one chance that’s all!”

Per Jeff, Jacobs has divided up his training regimen into two facets in hopes of returning to football shape. The month of June has been spent building up cardio, such as running gassers, which he shared to his Instagram story a few weeks ago.

The month of June will be dedicated to weightlifting and bulking up a frame that, by the look of it, still has some solid mass on it after seven years of retirement.

@Giants I am ready. I am ready to hit sack any QB out there. pic.twitter.com/yhP36rTz00 — Brandon Jacobs (@BrandonJacobs27) May 27, 2021

Jacobs’ chances of latching on with a team remain slim, as he’d immediately become the league’s oldest defender were he signed by a team. Yet, as Pat McAfee noted, if Jacobs has the juice coming off the edge, does that really matter?

“If Brandon Jacobs can get out there and tackle the quarterback — there ain’t a single coach on earth that would give a single f*** that he’s a running back or old,” McAfee recently said of Jacobs The Pat McAfee Show. “Can he tackle the quarterback? Get his a** out there.”

