Giants Fans Sound Off on Decision From Brian Daboll

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Friday, December 30 that the team will continue to deploy a Nick Gates-Ben Bredeson rotation at left guard for a third straight game in Week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts. Both players have been productive at their respective position.

Daboll said he plans to continue the LG rotation with Gates and Bredeson this week. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 30, 2022

However, Daboll’s decision hasn’t been received well in Giants’ land.

In response to Dan Duggan of The Athletic reporting Daboll’s announcement, Talkin’ Giants podcast host and analyst Bobby Skinner tweeted: “If one of these 2 young players played at the level of (Jon) Feliciano or (Mark) Glowinski…. There would be no more rotation.”

If one of these 2 young players played at the level of Feliciano or Glowinski…. There would be no more rotation. https://t.co/JUsc9tVDyE — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) December 30, 2022

Glowinski and Feliciano were both free-agent additions made by general manager Joe Schoen. Felicano was with the Buffalo Bills from 2019 to 2021, when Daboll and Schoen were both with the organization.

Glowinski has started all 15 games at right guard, allowing five sacks and 33 pressures in 988 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. At the center position, Felicano has started 14 games and given up three sacks and 21 pressures in 918 offensive snaps. Gates and Bredeson have combined to allow just one sack and 16 pressures in 735 offensive snaps.

Still, Bredeson and Gates have arguably performed well enough to play full-time, with the latter having 17 career starts at center.

On the decision to continue to rotate Gates and Bredeson, one Giants fan tweeted: “This team’s obsession with Feliciano needs to be studied in schools.”

This team’s obsession with Feliciano needs to be studied in schools https://t.co/7t5XoZmE8m — 𝒜𝓃𝓉 (@Ant91699) December 30, 2022

“Why? Bench Feliciano,” another Giants fan tweeted.

“Put Gates at Center and Bredeson at LG. Bills fans all said the o line got way better when feliciano get benched,” said one Giants fan.

Put Gates at Center and Bredeson at LG. Bills fans all said the o line got way better when feliciano get benched — Mk 🌊 (8-8-1) (@MK3800_) December 30, 2022

“Makes no sense,” said one Giants fan.

Offensive Coordinator Talks on Rotation

First-year Giants offensive Mike Kafka believes that the rotation of Bredeson and Gates is paying dividends.

“I think it keeps both of those guys fresh,” Kafka said Thursday, via SB Nation’s Big Blue View. “They do a great job, really, throughout the week of practice too of communicating. Make sure they see the looks and talking about the looks. The rotation, I think, has benefited both of those guys.

It’s important to note that Bredeson returned in Week 15 from a knee injury that kept him out for eight weeks. Gates made his season debut in Week 8 after suffering a gruesome leg injury last season.

“We talk about it – and again, every week is different, it doesn’t say we may or may not do this week and it’s something we talk about with (head coach Brian Daboll) Dabs and (offensive line coach) Bobby (Johnson) and how we want to roll those guys. It worked last week, and I think they did a nice job with it and kind of getting into the flow of the game. We’ll continue to evaluate this week.”

Giants Injury Updates

The Giants will qualify for the 2022 NFL playoffs with a win at home against the Colts in Week 17.

On Friday, Daboll told reporters, via SB Nation’s Big Blue View, that Xavier McKinney will “probably not” be activated from injured reserve for their Week 17 game.

McKinney has missed the last seven games after suffering a broken hand in a Week 9 bye-week accident. The team opened his 21-day practicing window on Thursday.

Daboll also indicated that outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who sustained an ankle injury last Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings, is “good to go”. He also said that cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who’s been out since Week 11 with a sprained MCL, will be a game-time decision.