Brian Daboll Sounds Off on Giants’ Backups in Loss to Eagles

The New York Giants gave the Philadelphia Eagles a run for their money in Week 18 season-finale, losing 22-16 on the road while playing second and third-stringers.

New York entered Sunday locked into the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture. With the victory, Philadelphia clinched the NFC East title and the top seed in the NFC. They have now earned a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Yet, the Giants’ outscored the Eagles 16-6 in the second half with second and third-teamers against the Eagles’ starters.

After the game, head coach Brian Daboll believes the team’s backups are no slouches when it comes to the game of football.

“We didn’t play walk-on guys, we played guys who deserve to be here,” Daboll said, via The Giants Insider.

Unlikely Giants Contributors Make Impact

No Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley or Dexter Lawrence was in sight on Sunday. The majority of starters, for that matter, did not appear in the Giants’ final game of the season.

Instead, 27-year-old Davis Webb made his first career NFL start and completed 23 of 40 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 41 yards and another touchdown. Backup running back Gary Brightwell rushed for 60 yards on 11 caries. Tight end Lawrence Cager caught eight receptions on 10 targets for 69 yards and showed yards-after-catch ability.

The Giants even got to witness a 25-yard touchdown pass from Webb to Kenny Golladay, who notched his first score in New York.

KENNY GOLLADAY TD! 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/vB3izCb9oJ — New York Giants (@Giants) January 9, 2023

Philadelphia came into Week 18 highly motivated, especially with Jalen Hurts’ returning after a two-game absence due to a right shoulder injury. The Eagles had a 16-0 lead at halftime and seemed to put the game away in the fourth quarter by totaling 71 yards in 15 plays, chewing up over six and a half minutes. They extended the lead to 22-9 due to Jake Elliott’s 22-yard field goal — his fifth field goal of the day.

Yet, Hurts had a measly 20-of-35 completions for 229 yards and one interception, for a 65.0 passer rating. The Giants’ defense helped keep the Eagles’ starters on the field longer than they hoped. They kept Philly out of the end zone throughout the game.

Daboll has to be pleased with their depth as they head to take on the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC Wild Card weekend clash.

Saquon Barkley Talks on Giants WR Kenny Golladay

The Giants haven’t gotten the returns from Golladay they expected after signing him to a four-year, $72 million deal in 2021. His deal was one of Dave Gettleman’s worst moves as a general manager, which led to his departure less than a year after the contract was inked.

It took Golladay almost 22 months since he signed the deal and 26 games to produce a scoring play for New York.

Barkley had words when asked about Golladay’s touchdown against Philly.

“Hopefully that can translate to the playoffs,” Barkley said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “That’s the type of player he is. That’s what he’s been in his career is the type of player that can go up and make plays like that.”

Despite not having a star on the wide receiver depth chart, the Giants have gotten contributions from Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James. That group had been the only rotation that Daboll had used exclusively for more than a month, before each player rested in Week 18.

It’s hard to see Golladay being a contributor in the 2022 playoffs. Other than his touchdown grab, he only caught one reception for five yards on six targets.

Yet, if one of their top three receivers gets injured, the Giants will have to decide whether to play Marcus Johnson or Golladay.