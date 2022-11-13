Brian Daboll Airs Out Frustration on Giants Lineman [WATCH]

New York Giants first-year head coach Brian Daboll isn’t afraid to show his emotions — and that rang especially true in their Week 10 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Giants offensive lineman Jack Anderson was called for a false start on Houston’s 36-yard-line, which forced the team to punt instead of attempting a 4th-and-1 play.

CBS cameras showed Daboll letting Anderson have it on the sidelines.

Brian Daboll is very ANGRY 😮 pic.twitter.com/heXEgfiOPn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 13, 2022

The Giants had other sloppy moments in the first half against the Texans, who entered Sunday with a 1-6-1 record.

There was a sequence when Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson had a five-yard loss on a run play, a draw for no gain, a sack on third down and a 14-yard punt from Jamie Gillan on fourth-and-23, which resulted in Houston lining up on offense at their own 40-yard-line.

Despite the mental and physical lapses, the Giants lead the Texans 7-3 at the half.

New York will get the ball first in the second half after winning the coin toss and deferring to Houston before the game.

Saquon Barkley Dialed In

The last two seasons have been worrisome for Barkley. He had 950 yards from scrimmage in the previous two years combined. Two years ago, he only played two games due to a torn ACL.

So far, the 2022 season has been magical for Barkley. He entered Sunday ranking third in the NFL in rushing yards (779) and third in yards from scrimmage (968).

The Giants let the Texans know that they have Saquon Barkley ready to go at any moment. Barkley tallied 17 carries for 77 yards in the first half.

He also had a 27-yard run in the second quarter.

Saquon Barkley SHOT out of cannon!! Damn he's fast #NYG pic.twitter.com/Y2hszvuvxv — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) November 13, 2022

Barkley’s first-half performance comes after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Barkley and the Giants will stop talks of a potential new deal until after the 2022 season. Schefter noted that the two sides “did not come close” to terms on a new contract.

New York is 6-2 and Barkley is one of the main reasons why the team is on its way to a potential playoff run.

If a contract isn’t reached, there’s a chance the Giants place the franchise tag on Barkley. In that case, they would not be able to use it on Daniel Jones, who also is on an expiring contract.

Other Offensive Notes

Jones completed nine of 12 pass attempts for 106 yards and one touchdown in the first half.

The Giants had 22 rushes and 12 pass attempts in the first half.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay had a tough time playing in his first game since Week 4 after missing time with a sprained knee. He had no receptions on two pass targets and had a bad drop on a 2nd-and-5.