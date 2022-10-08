Brian Daboll Won’t Rule Out Giants Signing $90 Million Receiver

The New York Giants world was in a frenzy when CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Monday that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was in the Giants’ team facility.

Following Anderson’s report, a person with knowledge of the visit confirmed to Heavy Sports NFL insider Matt Lombardo that Beckham’s appearance was not a formal visit arranged by the team, nor did the star wideout meet with head coach Brian Daboll or general manager Joe Schoen.

Rather, Beckham visited a friend at the team’s facility, as well as checked in on former teammate Sterling Shepard, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3.

On Friday, Daboll was asked about the rumors linking Beckham to the Giants and didn’t confirm nor deny interest in the free-agent receiver.

“We’re always trying to improve our roster in any way that we can,” Daboll said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

OBJ to Giants Reunion Likely?

Beckham won Rookie of the Year in 2014 and made it to three Pro Bowls with the Giants. His best season came in 2015 when he posted 96 catches for 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games. He appeared in 59 career games with the Giants, nabbing 5,476 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns.

After signing a five-year, $85 million contract in 2018, Beckham was traded to the Cleveland Browns the following year. He was released by the Browns in 2021 and would end up being on the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl-winning team. Beckham appeared in eight regular-season games for the Rams last season, posting 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He was productive in the playoffs, catching 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs before tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl.

Even though Beckham is looking to find a team, it’s unlikely that the Giants find a way to bring Beckham back into the fold. The Giants are strapped in the salary cap department, especially due to Golladay’s $72 million contract.

Beckham is not expected to return from his ACL recovery until around Thanksgiving, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Other than the Rams, Beckham has also been linked to the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in free agency.

Giants fans can still dream, though, after seeing Anderson’s report.

Troubling Giants WR Situation

There’s a reason why Beckham continues to be linked to the Giants as their wide receiver group continues to arguably be the team’s most unreliable unit. It’s not promising when running back Barkley is tied with wide receiver Richie James in receptions with 15. David Sills is the snap leader at wide receiver.

Injury has been the main reason for the team’s unfortunates at wide receiver. Sterling Shepard (Torn ACL) is out for the season, Kadarius Toney has played just one game as he’s been dealing with hamstring ailments, Wan’Dale Robinson hasn’t played since Week 1 with a sprained MCL and Kenny Golladay will be out for an indefinite amount of time for the same injury.

New York will start Sills and James with Darius Slayton as the team’s No. 3 receiver. Practice squad receiver Marcus Johnson could be asked to play a role on Sunday.

Big Blue possesses a 3-1 record, but the offense has yet to eclipse 200 passing yards in a game. The offense averages the 22nd-most yards per game (332) and hasn’t gotten efficient pass-blocking, aside from left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Luckily, the team’s offensive line has given running lines for Barkley, who has shown to be his true 2018 Pro Bowl self. The Penn State product leads the NFL in rushing yards with 463 yards.