Brian Daboll Has Eye-Opening Statement on Giants Coaching

The New York Giants only scored one touchdown in the second half and overtime combined in their 20-20 tie to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

After the game, head coach Brian Daboll was asked what was going on with the offense in the second half that went three-and-out three times and also went four-and-out to conclude the regulation before overtime.

“They were executing better than we were,” Daboll said on December 4. “They had better play calls than we had.”

Daboll takes a shot at Mike Kafka 👀 pic.twitter.com/sy8z8oRPXq — Josh🎄 (@DannyClears) December 5, 2022

35-year-old Mike Kafka is the Giants’ first-year offensive coordinator. He was given the play-calling duties before the season and was a bright spot over the first seven weeks of the season.

However, the Giants have scored over 20 points once in the last four games.

There were moments from Kafka and company in Week 13 that can be questioned, including when the Giants ran on third-and-1 late at the Washington 11-yard-line with 19 seconds and no timeouts left before halftime. Daniel Jones ran the ball for a two-yard gain as opposed to taking an end zone shot. The Giants would settle for a game-tying field goal from Graham Gano.

“(Kafka) called one that we thought was going to hit. We definitely could’ve done that. But we didn’t,” Daboll said.

It was also apparent that the Giants were playing for overtime instead of the win in regulation.

There have been showings of miscommunication and questionable offensive play-calling as of late for the Giants.

And for the first time this season, Daboll was not afraid to point out Kafka’s playcalling, or lack thereof.

Top Offensive Players React to Squandering Down Stretch

The Giants’ offense failed to score on its last eight possessions. But when looking at the box score, it’s clear that Daniel Jones had a more-than-competent game.

He completed 25 of 31 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown with a 104.3 quarterback rating. He also ran 12 times for a team-leading 71 yards.

“We had plenty of opportunities and didn’t convert on them,” Jones said. “Disappointing down the stretch, for sure.”

It was a slightly underwhelming day for Saquon Barkley, who ran 18 times for 63 yards as the offensive line didn’t give many running lanes.

When asked about the Giants’ coaching decisions at the end of the game, Barkley stayed true to believing in Daboll.

“As a competitor, you want to go out there and make those plays,” Barkley said. “At the end of the day, Dabs is going to make the decisions to put us in the best case to win the game. He’s been doing a really good job all year, and we’re not going to start questioning now.”

Giants Playoff Odds

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Giants currently have a 50% chance of making the playoffs, while the Commanders are at 69%. The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions are at 79% and 8%, respectively.

The Cowboys, Seahawks and Lions have the tiebreaker advantage over the Giants. But with the Giants tie on Sunday, it’ll be unlikely that any of those teams wind up with the same record.

However, the Giants could be tied with the Commanders for a final regular season record. Their Week 15 matchup is paramount and the NFL announced Monday that the game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football.

Before that crucial matchup, the Giants will host the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles, while the Commanders have a bye.