Brian Daboll Gets Brutally Honest on Giants After Loss to Vikings

The New York Giants entered the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings with a 13-10 lead, but they would allow 17 points in the fourth quarter to lose 27-24 on the road.

During the fourth quarter, the Giants threw an interception on Minnesota’s 32-yard line, allowed a blocked punt that set up a Vikings touchdown five plays later, and gave up a key third-down and-11 to set up a game-winning 61-yard field goal from kicker Greg Joseph.

After the game, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked about the loss and emphasized the mistakes the team made down the stretch.

“Can’t have those plays,” Daboll said in a fuming state, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 24, 2022

With losses from the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks in Week 16, a Giants win against the Vikings would’ve punched their ticket into the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Now, Big Blue will have to wait and see if they can clinch a playoff berth with a win next week versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Giants Offense Had Trouble Finding End Zone

Daniel Jones had a solid performance, completing 30 of 42 passes for 334 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His leading receivers were Richie James (8 receptions for 90 yards) and Isaiah Hodgins (8 receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown).

In the fourth quarter, Jones forced an interception intended for Hodgins and the team had three straight drives with a dropped pass from their receivers.

But Jones gave the team ample opportunity to get back in the game. The Giants were down 24-16 before having a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 27-yard touchdown run from Saquon Barkley. In order to tie the game, the Giants attempted a two-point conversion and succeeded when Jones improvised in the pocket and threw a lobbed ball to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger for the grab.

Still, it was a struggle throughout the game for New York to find points. It didn’t help when Bellinger fumbled in the first quarter when the team was driving on Minnesota’s 39-yard-line.

At the end of the day, losing isn’t going to cut it for Jones.

“We’re disappointed we lost,” Jones said after the game, via SB Nation’s Big Blue View. “That [missing a chance to clinch the playoffs] was not something we were focused on.”

Giants’ Defense Comes Up Short

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes and the Giants had no answers against Justin Jefferson, who caught 12 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown, and tight end T.J. Hockenson, who posted 13 receptions for 109 and two scoring catches.

After the Giants’ tied the game at 24-24 in the fourth quarter, the Vikings took over with 2:01 remaining and needed a pair of clutch third-down hookups from Cousins to Jefferson — for 16 and 17 yards — to keep alive an eight-play, 33-yard drive that got in range for Joseph’s game-sealing kick.

Jaylon Smith led the Giants with 10 total tackles and also had a sack. In total, the Giants sacked Cousins four times along with 11 quarterback hits. It was clear that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was up to his blitz-heavy ways.

But it wasn’t enough as the Vikings accumulated 27 points, while also not turning the ball over.