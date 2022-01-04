Giants May Turn to Ex-Patriots QB in Season Finale vs. Washington

The Mike Glennon era in East Rutherford has come and gone. After starting four of the past five games in place of the injured Daniel Jones under center, it was announced by Giants head coach Joe Judge on a January 3 conference call that Glennon requires surgery on his non-throwing wrist.

“It’s something that has to be handled probably sooner than later, but he’ll be unavailable to play this week,” Judge said.

With Glennon on the mend, backup quarterback Jake Fromm is expected to make his second start in three games. However, the former Georgia standout may not be the only Giants signal-caller to be given a look during the team’s season finale.

Giants Preparing 2 Quarterbacks to See the Field

Fromm made his first career NFL start two weeks ago in Philadelphia, and like every Giants quarterback to take a snap over the past five weeks, has made the appreciation for Daniel Jones increase tenfold. Fromm amassed just 25 yards through the air that game and tossed one interception before being benched for Glennon in the third quarter.

By all accounts, Fromm will be given an opportunity in Week 18 to close out the season on a high note. The 23-year-old could potentially leverage himself into Big Blue’s future plans at the position with a good showing vs. Washington. Still, the team says they will prepare backup Brian Lewerke to potentially see the field at MetLife come Sunday.