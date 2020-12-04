Son of Ex-Giants Head Coach Signed by QB-Needy Broncos: Report

The New York Giants currently have their own share of question marks at the quarterback position as starter Daniel Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury that could potentially force him to miss an extended period of time. With that said, the situation in New York pales in comparison to that of the Denver Broncos over the past week or so.

After third-string quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday, fellow QBs Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles have also been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving Denver without an actual quarterback for game day. To fill the void, the team called upon practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton. The 23-year-old had not played quarterback full-time since 2017 at Wake Forest. Denver also became the first team to start a non-quarterback at the position since 1965, according to the Elias Sports Bureau (H/T ESPN).

Broncos Sign QB Kyle Shurmur, Son of Ex-Giants HC Pat Shurmur

Safe to say the Broncos don’t want to find themselves in a similar situation moving forward, so to cover their own behind, the team has brought in quarterback Kyle Shurmur, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Shurmur is the son of former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, who currently serves as Denver’s offensive coordinator.

Not only will Kyle being working alongside his father, but he also offers a bit of insider information on the Broncos’ opponents this week, the Kansas City Chiefs. A factor that likely sweetened the pot for the organization when they opted to sign off on making the quarterback room a family affair.

This will be Kyle’s first stint with an NFL team since his release from the Chiefs. During his time away from the league, he furthered his experience in a field that his father knows a thing or two about. Shurmur returned to his Alma mater as a volunteer assistant in an offensive quality control role.

“I’ll be doing as much as I can to take my experience from the (NFL) and then my experiences here at Vanderbilt and just helping out, giving some ideas and trying to assist the coaches and this whole team as much as I can,” Shurmur said, per SI.com.

While Shurmur’s stint as a coach has been put on the back burner for now, the likelihood that he sniffs the playing field anytime soon is unlikely. Although, after last week, we can never say never.

Drew Lock and Brett Rypien returned to practice for the Broncos on Wednesday. Furthermore, the team has decided to designate Blake Bortles as their emergency COVID-19 quarterback.

“One thing we’re going to do today and do it on a day-to-day basis: Blake’s not going to come into the building today from home after the virtual meetings,” head coach Vic Fangio told reporters on Wednesday, per BroncosWire.

Pat Shurmur’s Time in Denver

In terms of Big Blue’s former head man, Shurmur has certainly endured his fair share of lumps in his inaugural season in Denver. With his starting quarterback missing three games in total and his number one receiving target, Courtland Sutton, playing less than 60-minutes of football this year before going down with a torn ACL, the Broncos have failed to consistently produce offensively.

Denver currently owns the league’s sixth-worst ranked offense in football, averaging 325.2 ypg. Their 19.0 ppg are less than all but one team in football, the woeful New York Jets.